Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Walk off Cardinal to Sweep Series

Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Walk off Stanford to Sweep Series
In the third game of the series, all seven innings were needed for the No. 12 Hokies (28-5, 8-1 ACC) to defeat the No. 16 Cardinal (24-6, 8-4) in an exhilarating contest.
It took no time for Stanford to jump out ahead of the Hokies. A walk from Emily Jones and a wild pitch placed her on second. The cleanup hitter for the Cardinal, Joie Economides, blooped a single into left field to open the scoring 1-0.
Tech made the call to its bullpen in the third inning, back-to-back singles signaled the need to replace starter Cassie Grizzard, with Emma Lemley. A complete opposite change in approach would now need to be made for Stanford's attack. Lemley, the right-handed rise ball pitcher is a complete 180 from Grizzard, the southpaw dropballer.
The elusive Cardinal attack on the base paths proved to be fruitful when a wild pitch from Lemley allowed Jones to score once again.
Alyssa Houston would be getting the start for the second straight day for Stanford. Last night, Houston wasn't able to finish the first inning. Today, she would hold the Hokies to just one hit through three innings.
Stanford looked to keep piling runs on against Tech, a two-out double from outfielder Caelan Koch looked to be the start of a rally. Camryn Carmouche in a pinch hit opportunity, lined a ball up the middle, Koch didn't hesitate in rounding third, and Bre Peck in center had no quickfired a throw to catcher Zoe Yaeger to get the final out at home for the inning.
An infield single barely beat out by Jordan Lynch started to turn the tide for Tech. Kylie Aldridge with two outs was able to work into a hitter friendly 2-0 count when she got her pitch, tying up this ballgame with one crack of her bat.
"I knew I was up 2-0, so I was looking for a pitch down the middle, and I got it," Aldridge said. "I know we have 15 other girls that no matter what that can come in and score so at that point I was just trying to pass the bat." Said the junior, Aldridge.
Tech head coach Pete D'Amour has explained how much depth this team has time and time again, not only offensively but defensively, and that was shown on full effect all weekend.
The Cardinal would make three pitching changes following the home run in the fourth. Cardinal head coach Jessica Allister is no stranger to getting crafty and working her team into the best matchups she can get. The Hokies would be prepared to face any pitcher Stanford would unleash upon them.
"They mix and match all of the time" D'Amour said. "We prepare for all three so were prepared for whoever they throw out there."
A 2 RBI single from Cori McMillan put Tech on top for the first time today. By the end of the fourth the Hokies amassed a 4-2 lead, and Kylie Chung was the assigned pitcher to close out the remainder of the game for the Cardinal.
Three singles in succession from Taryn Kern, Emily Jones, and River Mahler juiced the bases for Stanford with nobody out, a ruthless scenario for any defense. Jade Berry kept the single train going, cashing in Kern in the process. Another wild pitch from Lemley allowed the game to be knotted up at four apiece. Before working out of the inning, Stanford rallied for one more single, taking the lead 5-4.
Rachel Castine, who hit a crucial two-run home run last night in securing the win, lead off the fifth inning with a bomb. Flying past the left-field spectators into the street and tying up this game for the third time.
With two innings to go, D'Amour checked yesterdays starter into the game, Emma Mazzarone. Mazzarone and Chung, neither wanting to give up the go-ahead score at this point in the game, bunkered down and started firing. Combined, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters.
The home crowd put a feeling of hope in the air breaking out with multiple rowdy chants heading into the bottom of the seventh frame.
McMillan, who had the go-ahead single in the fourth. Struck gold once again, with a rocket shot into the pine trees behind center field. Completing the series sweep against Stanford.
"I knew that just a base hit would work because our lineup is so stacked, I wasnt trying to do it all by myself," McMillan explained. "I was just trying to look for my pitch and she threw my pitch, it was a changeup."
Tech has now won nine straight contests, including six ACC games. The Hokies will look to keep this momentum in a home midweek matchup versus the Liberty, another ranked opponent for Tech. Coverage will be available on the ACC Network Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Basketball Reportedly Reaches Out To D2 All-American Guard
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Viral Triple Play From Win Over Stanford Makes No.1 On SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Capture Series Win in Thrilling 8-7 Victory Over Stanford