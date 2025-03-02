Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies continue to dominate in the Keith LeClair Classic

𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙥 🍒@JacksonCherry9 doubles in @samtackett2 for the 4-2 lead (E6)#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FnIAmq0NFc