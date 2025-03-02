Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies continue to dominate in the Keith LeClair Classic
Virginia Tech was the first to strike with as Henry Cooke hammered in his second home run of the week to give the Hokies a 2-0 lead. However, Kent State was quick to respond with a single RBI to cut Tech's lead in half, courtesy of freshman Sawyer Soliteria.
In the top of the sixth, senior Junter Klotz ripped one to the left side to score Hayden Jatczak, tying the score at two. This seemed to shake the Hokies awake as Sam Tackett hit a single RBI followed by a double from Jackson Cherry, his fourth of the season, to reestablish the Tech's two-run lead.
David Lewis opened up another scoring frenzy in the bottom of the eighth with a homer to right center. A balk from Brody Krzysiak improved Tech to 6, and a sac-fly from junior Clay Grady topped off the Hokies 7-2 victory.
The Maroon and Orange's latest victory marks head coach John Szefc's 200th win with the program. The 200 wins is Szefc's second highest win record with a single program, followed by his 212 wins as head coach at Marist from 1996 to 2002.
The Hokies play their final game in the Keith LeClair Classic on Sunday, March 2, against the ECU Pirates. First pitch is set for 3:30 PM EST.
