NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane will go down as a "cult hero" among Hokies fans. As a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, Lane was brought in alongside Ali Jennings, who was expected to be the star of Virginia Tech’s receiving corps.
However, after Jennings went down with an injury, early in the 2024 season, Lane was forced to lead the unit, and he excelled.
In 2023, Lane tallied 538 yards and six touchdowns on 41 receptions, helping the Hokies to a 7-6 turnaround season.
Heading into this year, Lane was on the radar of many defenses, yet he still managed a team-leading 28 receptions, which came with 466 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite Virginia Tech finishing with a 6-7 season, Lane was one of six Hokies invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. The others were Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, Dorian Strong and fellow wideout Da'Quan Felton.
Lane came off the blocks hot with an impressive 4.35 forty-yard dash.
Below is the analysis from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein of Lane
Overview
Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.
Strengths
- Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
- Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
- Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
- Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
- Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
- Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.
Weaknesses
- Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
- Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
- Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
- Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
- Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw.
