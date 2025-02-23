Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies win vs Cal
As today's game ends, this will mark the final time that senior Hokies Matilda Ekh and Rose Micheaux take the court at Cassell Coliseum for senior night. This was the last time Virginia Tech would play at home this season for senior night before the ACC Basketball Tournament and March Madness.
1. Carys Baker Has A Big First Half!
In the first quarter, Carys Baker scored a team-high 8 points on a very efficient 3 for 6 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds. Baker finished the game with 14 points on 50% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range, grabbed 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.
2. Another Big Half By Matilda Ekh!
In the first half, Matilda Ekh was the first player on the Hokies to reach double figures with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting, good for 71% from the field. Ekh got it going from the midrange and getting layups without getting any three-point makes in the half as Cal worked to get her off the three-point line. Ehk finished the game with 19 points, 5 assists, and a steal.
3. Cut Back On Turnovers
In the first half, the Hokies ended it with one turnover compared to the 22 total turnovers that ended up being costly in the overtime loss last game against Stanford, where they led for 37 minutes. The Hokies finished this game with only 5 turnovers and forced the Golden Bears into 10 turnovers, scoring 11 points off of them.
4. Defense
Even though the Hokies pulled this one out, they struggled with stopping the Golden Bears from getting off shots from three-point range. Cal's game plan was to drive the lane and pass it out to the open shooter on the three-point line and it worked for much of the game keeping things very close throughout. Cal shot 41.7% from the three-point range and got 4 points off Virginia Tech turnovers. The Hokies did however, play timely defense down the stretch to close the game in a nail-biter.
5. Carleigh Wenzel And Team Energy
Carleigh Wenzel got it going in the second half, finishing the game with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 block. The Hokies as a whole shot the ball and responded well after the tough loss against Stanford, being that they have a small margin for error, this was a strong bounce-back win. The Hokies largest lead was seven points and the team shot a good 69% in the second half.
