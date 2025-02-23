All Hokies

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies win vs Cal

The Hokies won their final home game this season and first matchup vs Cal.

Kahlil McCuller

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) on defense against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Matilda Ekh (11) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) on defense against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Matilda Ekh (11) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As today's game ends, this will mark the final time that senior Hokies Matilda Ekh and Rose Micheaux take the court at Cassell Coliseum for senior night. This was the last time Virginia Tech would play at home this season for senior night before the ACC Basketball Tournament and March Madness.

1. Carys Baker Has A Big First Half!

In the first quarter, Carys Baker scored a team-high 8 points on a very efficient 3 for 6 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds. Baker finished the game with 14 points on 50% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range, grabbed 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

2. Another Big Half By Matilda Ekh!

In the first half, Matilda Ekh was the first player on the Hokies to reach double figures with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting, good for 71% from the field. Ekh got it going from the midrange and getting layups without getting any three-point makes in the half as Cal worked to get her off the three-point line. Ehk finished the game with 19 points, 5 assists, and a steal.

3. Cut Back On Turnovers

In the first half, the Hokies ended it with one turnover compared to the 22 total turnovers that ended up being costly in the overtime loss last game against Stanford, where they led for 37 minutes. The Hokies finished this game with only 5 turnovers and forced the Golden Bears into 10 turnovers, scoring 11 points off of them.

4. Defense

Even though the Hokies pulled this one out, they struggled with stopping the Golden Bears from getting off shots from three-point range. Cal's game plan was to drive the lane and pass it out to the open shooter on the three-point line and it worked for much of the game keeping things very close throughout. Cal shot 41.7% from the three-point range and got 4 points off Virginia Tech turnovers. The Hokies did however, play timely defense down the stretch to close the game in a nail-biter.

5. Carleigh Wenzel And Team Energy

Carleigh Wenzel got it going in the second half, finishing the game with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 block. The Hokies as a whole shot the ball and responded well after the tough loss against Stanford, being that they have a small margin for error, this was a strong bounce-back win. The Hokies largest lead was seven points and the team shot a good 69% in the second half.

Additional Links:

Final Score Predictions for Virginia Tech vs Cal Women’s Basketball

LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Two

How To Watch Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs Cal: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball