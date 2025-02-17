Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Start the Season With a Series Win
Due to the winter storm weather in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech opened their 2025 season with a double-header on Friday, before completing the series on Sunday.
Sophomore Brett Renfrow started on the mound for Tech, allowing only one hit and three walks in four innings pitched, but it was freshman Jake Marciano who was credited with the shutout win on Friday morning. Marciano allowed only one hit and struck out six in his three innings pitched. The shutout from the mound was coupled with an impressive 19 runs to record a stellar start to the season for the Hokies.
Ole Miss transfer Treyson Hughes led the Hokies offensively alongside graduate student Ben Watson, junior Clay Grady, and North Greenville transfer David Lewis who recorded three runs each. Florida Southwestern State transfer Jared Davis was also a huge contributor to the scoring, batting in four runs.
Unfortunately, the Hokies could not keep the Bucknell Bison down during the second half of Friday's doubleheader.
The Bison jumped to an early lead scoring one in the first and three in the second. However, senior Sam Tackett hammered one home to score three for the Hokies, cutting Bucknell's lead down to one. Tech was able to steal the lead in the bottom of the fifth, but unfortunately the bats went cold after. A triple from Bucknell's Chris Morabito in the seventh secured the Bison's victory.
After a disappointing end to Friday's double-header, the Hokies came back with a vengeance.
Sunday, Tech's bats were blazing hot as they sniped a six run lead in the first.
The Hammerin' Hokies did not let up on the Bison, scoring an additional six in the second and the third, including a 500-foot homer from Tackett, to give themselves an imposing 18-run lead heading into the fourth inning.
After an eight-run scoring frenzy in the bottom of the sixth, the Hokies secured a spectacular 27-1 victory over Bucknell.
Surprisingly, 27 runs in a single game is not a record for Virginia Tech. The current Metro-Conference record for the most runs in a single game is 33 runs, which was set by Tech in 1993 in a match with Louisville.
Already off to an impressive start, the Hokies will return to English Field on Tuesday for a weekday match with East Tennessee State University.
