Virginia Tech Naming Phillip Montgomery to Become Hokies' New Offensive Coordinator
It appears as if another name has emerged for the Virginia Tech offensive coordinator job. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Phillip Montgomery has emerged as the target in the search for a new offensive coordinator in Blacksburg. Thamel also added that the hire is expected to be announced today. While anything can happen, it looks as if this is the way that things are trending for Virginia Tech.
Matt Zenitz at 247Sports is reporting that the hire is official and that Montgomery has accepted the job at Virginia Tech.
The Hokies have officially announced the hire of Montgomery.
Last week, Bruce Feldman at The Athletic reported that NFL assistant and former FCS offensive coordinator Christian Taylor was being targeted by Virginia Tech to be its new play-caller.
A former High School football coach, Montgomery has had several FBS stops in his career. He was the QB/RB's coach at Houston under Art Briles from 2003-2006 and then took on the role of Co-OC in 2007. He left with Briles to go to Baylor when Briles was hired as the head coach in Waco and Montgomery was there from 2008-2014, serving in the same roles that he did at Houston. Montgomery was the Co-OC when Robert Griffin III won the 2011 Heisman Trophy and Baylor had arguably the top offenses in the country.
Momtgomery left to become the head coach at Tulsa in 2015 and he was there until 2022, a pretty long time to be at Tulsa. He finished his time there with a 43-53 record, including 2-2 in bowl games. He was then the offensive coordinator for Auburn in 2023 and most recently, the Co-OC for the Birmingham Stallions.
Montgomery is replacing Tyler Bowen, who left to become the offensive line coach at Ohio State and Virginia Tech is having to replace a lot of talent on its offense. Montgomery has worked with a lot of high-powered offenses in the past and coached up quarterbacks such as Griffin, Case Keenum, Kevin Kolb, and Bryce Petty. Will that work for the Hokies this season?
Hokies head coach Brent Pry is heading into a very big season in Blacksburg and one where he needs to show improvement. He has two new coordinators with him now and both have upside, while also never having been coordinators at the FBS level. With Kyron Drones leading the way once again on offense, Taylor will need to maximize his strengths to be successful. Virginia Tech is replacing quite a few players at the running back, wide receiver, and along the offensive line. They have reached into the transfer portal to fill some of those needs, but the results are what is going to matter at the end of the day.
