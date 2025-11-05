Virginia Tech Baseball Releases 2026 Season Schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Tech baseball team officially released its full schedule across all major social media platforms, giving fans their first comprehensive look at what awaits the Hokies this spring. The slate is ambitious, travel-heavy and full of high-level competition, setting the tone for what could be a defining year for the program under head coach John Szefc.
Here's the full schedule, with home games in bold. Times for each contest have yet to be announced.
- vs. William and Mary (Friday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 15)
- vs. ETSU (Tuesday, Feb. 17)
- vs. Rutgers (Friday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 22)
- at James Madison (Harrisonburg, Va.) (Tuesday, Feb. 24)
- vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) (Friday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. ET)
- vs. Mississippi State (Arlington, Texas) (Saturday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m. ET)
- vs. Marshall (Tuesday, March 3)
- at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.) (Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8)
- at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.) (Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15)
- vs. VCU (Tuesday, March 17)
- vs. Duke (Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22)
- at ETSU (Johnson City, Tenn.) (Tuesday, March 24)
- vs. Stanford (Friday, March 27 to Sunday, March 29)
- at Radford (Radford, Va.) (Tuesday, March 31)
- at Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) (Friday, April 3 to Sunday, April 5)
- vs. Liberty (Tuesday, April 7)
- at Boston College (Brighton, Mass.) (Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12)
- vs. Radford (Tuesday, April 14)
- vs. PItt (Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 19)
- at VCU (Richmond, Va.) (Tuesday, April 21)
- vs. NC State (Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26)
- vs. James Madison (Tuesday, April 28)
- at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.) (Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3)
- at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.) (Wednesday, May 6)
- vs. UNC Greensboro (Saturday, May 9 + Sunday, May 10)
- at Marshall (Huntington, W. Va.) (Tuesday, May 12)
- vs. Clemson (Thursday, May 14 to Saturday, May 16)
Some thoughts:
To start, the non-conference schedule is impressive, both in quality and variety. The Hokies open with matchups against William & Mary and Rutgers before heading to the Globe Life Classic in Arlington, Texas, one of the premier early-season college baseball showcases. There, they will square off against three powerhouse SEC opponents: Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Tennessee. It's an early test that could serve as a valuable measuring stick for Virginia Tech’s roster against top-tier national competition.
Midweek scheduling is also a major storyline. Tech will play multiple home-and-home series throughout the season with familiar regional foes, including ETSU, James Madison, Marshall, VCU, Radford and Liberty. Later in the season, the Hokies will also host UNC Greensboro in a two-game weekend series, breaking from the typical ACC weekend structure, which is a three-game series.
The ACC schedule itself is balanced but demanding. Early in conference play, Virginia Tech travels in back-to-back weekends to Georgia Tech and Virginia, two tough road environments. After that, the Hokies return home for a two-week ACC homestand featuring Duke and Stanford at English Field. Although they do have two midweek road games during that stretch, both are short regional trips to ETSU and Radford, the latter of which is a sub-hour drive.
The rhythm of home and road play continues as Tech embarks on another two-week trip, this time heading south to Coral Gables and then north to Chestnut Hill. Once that stretch concludes, the Hokies will again return to Blacksburg for series against Pitt and NC State.
One of the most intriguing parts of the schedule comes shortly after, when Virginia Tech travels all the way to Berkeley to face Cal, a trip notably uncommon in program history given the sheer distance.
After returning home, Tech will host UNC Greensboro for the aforementioned two-game series and then close the regular season against Clemson before beginning postseason play in the ACC Baseball Championship.
Overall, this schedule gives the Hokies opportunities to prove themselves against elite programs early and often. How they handle these stretches — particularly the long travel weeks — may determine their postseason ceiling.