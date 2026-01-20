Virginia Tech Baseball's Scouting Report, Part 3: Infielders
Virginia Tech baseball is getting closer and closer, with the start of the season now less than a month away. After breaking down the Hokies’ pitching staff in recent scouting reports, attention now shifts to the infield, where a mix of returning contributors and new faces will play a key role in shaping the team’s defensive identity and offensive production in 2026.
Clay Grady
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 lbs
Class: Senior
Grady is coming off a rough season where he hit at only a .262 clip after hitting over .300 in both of his first two seasons. He had a career low in OPS, home runs, total bases, and slugging percentage as well. There were some bright spots, though. He did have a career high in walks and kept his OBP over .360 for the season.
The big bright spot - in the last 12 games of the season, Grady hit .353 with a strong .381 OBP. He isn't a big power guy, so his slugging numbers are never uber impressive, but he is a very good defensive shortstop who will factor into the Hokies opening day lineup.
Hudson Lutterman
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 lbs
Class: Sophomore
Lutterman is a rising sophomore who appeared in 42 games last season, starting 34 of them. His numbers didn't jump off the page; however, he did show some promise as a true freshman who stepped in due to various injuries on the infield.
He saw 120 at-bats, slashing .208/.291/.392 with four home runs and 10 doubles. Over half of his hits were for extra bases. In a pretty busy infield, Lutterman will have a strong opportunity to fight for a starting role.
Owen Petrich
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 lbs
Class: Senior
Petrich transferred to Virginia Tech following a strong season at Saint Joe's, hitting .310/.391/.571 with 15 long balls and 61 RBI, a small step up from 60 in his previous season. He is a middle-of-the-order bat who brings power and the ability to hit with runners in scoring position.
Virginia Tech desperately needed to add a power bat into their order following the departures of Ben Watson and David McCann; Petrich fits that mold perfectly.
Pete Daniel
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 lbs
Class: Junior
Daniel, a middle infielder with two years of eligibility remaining, is one of the headlines of Virginia Tech's portal class. He had attention from multiple SEC and ACC schools in the portal after slashing .355/.420/.514 with five home runs, 15 doubles and two triples as a sophomore at Belmont.
It's currently unknown where he'll fit into the order right now, since he and sGrady share the same position. More information on that could be gleaned at Baseball Night In Blacksburg this Saturday, which I'll have you covered for.
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.