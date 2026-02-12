Virginia Tech Baseball Unveils Projected Starting Rotation

BLACKSBURG, Va. — On Thursday, Feb. 2, Virginia Tech baseball released its projected starting rotation for opening weekend, offering clarity — and a surprise — as the Hokies prepare to begin the 2026 season.

Headlining the announcement is senior right-hander Brett Renfrow, who will make his third consecutive Opening Day start. He will be the first Virginia Tech pitcher to do so in the ACC era. Renfrow has been a steady presence in the Hokies’ rotation, compiling a 4.41 career ERA across 149 innings with 162 strikeouts in 30 starts. Notably, he has yet to miss a start in his collegiate career.

Renfrow took a significant step forward in 2025, lowering his ERA from 4.92 to 3.89, a decrease of more than 21 percent, while continuing to anchor the staff. The veteran will look to build on that momentum in 2026 as he aims to establish himself among the ACC’s top arms.

Virginia Tech will turn to Griffin Stieg and freshman Ethan Grim in Saturday’s doubleheader, though the order of their starts has not yet been finalized.

Stieg’s return to the rotation marks one of the most anticipated storylines of the preseason. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander missed more than a year of live competition after undergoing Tommy John surgery but has worked his way back into form. He owns 14 career starts, including serving as the primary Game 3 starter during the 2024 season. That year, while pitching through discomfort, Stieg posted a 4.70 ERA over 51.2 innings, striking out 48 batters while issuing just 13 walks.

Head coach John Szefc expressed confidence in Stieg’s return during media availability last week, noting that he expects the right-hander to be a regular contributor in the rotation this season.

The inclusion of Grim as a projected weekend starter comes as the biggest surprise. A highly regarded true freshman, Grim impressed during his high school career and drew interest during the MLB Draft process before ultimately choosing to enroll at Virginia Tech.

His selection is notable given the Hokies’ depth of experienced options. Logan Eisenreich, for example, made multiple ACC starts as a true freshman, and Aiden Robertson arrives after leading the JUCO ranks in strikeouts while serving as the ace for a national runner-up program. Despite that competition, Grim earned a spot in the opening weekend rotation.

Virginia Tech’s decision to entrust a freshman with a starting role underscores both Grim’s talent and the staff’s confidence in his readiness. With a mix of proven experience and emerging upside, the Hokies enter the season with multiple viable options on the mound - a promising sign as they prepare for the challenges of ACC play.

