Virginia Tech Baseball: Sentlinger, McCann Set to Sign with MLB Teams
Yesterday, two major news stories about Virginia Tech baseball dropped. The first was that right-handed pitcher Andrew Sentlinger would sign with the Chicago White Sox, per Roanoke Times' Mark Berman. Sentlinger was the first pick of Round 20 in this year's MLB Draft, going at No. 586. In nine appearances last season, Sentlinger struck out 24 batters in 19.2 innings of work, allowing 12 hits and 17 walks.
The second was that catcher/designated hitter David McCann had signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Yankees. In 2025, McCann slashed .275/.385/.569 in 52 games, playing at catcher and as a designated hitter.
For reference, any signing bonus up to $150,000 for picks in rounds 11-20 does not count against the team’s draft bonus money pool, marking the maximum that McCann or Sentlinger can go for with no penalty or pool impact; every dollar over that counts against their bonus pool.
For example: if New York gave McCann $250,000, that would mark $100,000 against their pool, like how an "over-slot" deal works in Round 1-10 of the MLB Draft.
For the remaining Hokies players — Jared Davis, Aiden Robertson and Griffin Stieg (who will leave for Alabama if he doesn't go to the big leagues) — taken in the 2025 MLB Draft, they and potential undrafted free agents have until August 1, the signing deadline.
The undrafted free agent moves that don't impact the Hokies are Stieg, Ben Watson, Sam Tackett and Grant Manning, since Stieg departs regardless and the latter three ran out of eligibility following this season.
In terms of those that retain collegiate eligibility and can venture to the big leagues, Clay Grady and Henry Cooke could be possible picks for an MLB team to vie for, though strong NIL support at Virginia Tech could keep them in Blacksburg for another season. Their choices will have a significant impact on Virginia Tech’s roster construction and the direction of the program heading into next season.