Virginia Tech Baseball: The Hokies deliver back-to-back run-rule blows
Penn State Harrisburg transfer Josh Berzonski got the start on the bump for the Hokies, his first of the season. The Glenville, PA native delivered two K's but allowed Jamal Ritter an RBI-single to right field that scored Jayden Israel in the top of the first.
Heading into the third with their lead still intact, the Spartans were fired up and ready to avenge their shut-out loss from the previous night. However, the Hokies were just getting started.
Cam Pittman got the action going taking a walk to first in his first at-bat. Pittman then successfully stole second and third, and ran home on a sacrifice-fly from David Lewis. The Hokies had found their groove and continued to bat them in. Henry Cooke doubled to left field, his first double of the season, scoring Jared Davis. Then, ol' reliable Sam Tackett fired with a two-RBI single, and scored off a sacrifice-fly to put the Maroon and Orange up 6-1.
In just one inning Tech had changed the entire trajectory of the game.
The Spartans tried to hold on, but Lewis struck the final blow with a grand slam that solidified the Hokies' ten run lead. Once again, the game was cut short at seven innings.
Up next for Virginia Tech is a weekend series with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. First pitch is Friday, March 7, at 3PM EST.
