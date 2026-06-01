Virginia Tech Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

BLACKSBURG, VA — After an 0-2 stint in the Los Angeles Regional, the offseason has gotten started for Virginia Tech baseball and longtime head coach John Szefc. After making their first regional in four seasons, the Hokies will now look to put together a team that can escape the regional round.

After bringing in various impact transfers over last offseason — I.e. Sam Grube, Pete Daniel and Brody Roe, among others — The Hokies made a late push, getting red hot to earn a two seed in the Los Angeles regional. The Hokies were very lucky on the injury front this season, but were relatively shallow in multiple spots on the lineup, along with losing a couple of key power bats due to eligibility.

Who's Leaving?

The following players are out of eligibility for Virginia Tech.

1. C Henry Cooke

2. 3B Owen Petrich

3. OF Sam Gates

4. OF Treyson Hughes

5. RHP Luke Craytor

6. LHP Brenden Yagesh

7. RHP Peyton Smith

8. RHP Jacob Exum

9. RHP Josh Berzonzki

10. LHP Brody Roe

Henry Cooke, Owen Petrich and Sam Gates were all everyday starters for the Hokies over the last month and a half of the season, while Luke Craytor and Brody Roe were among the Hokies' most reliable bullpen arms. Yagesh saw a couple of starts and had a few solid outings for the Hokies out of the pen. Hughes, Smith, Exum and Berzonski were primarily non-factors down the stretch.

The following players are not out of collegiate eligibility but are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft:

1. RHP Brett Renfrow

2. RHP Griffin Stieg

3. LHP Madden Clement

4. RHP Preston Crowl

5. LHP Danny Lazaro

6. RHP Aiden Robertson

7. INF Ethan Gibson

8. INF Pete Daniel

9. OF Nick Locurto

10. INF Clay Grady

LHP Chase Swift will turn 21 in July, but I cannot find which day. He may or may not be draft eligible, depending on his birthday.

Renfrow and Stieg are very likely to get drafted and sign. Madden Clement, Preston Crowl and Ethan Gibson are all questionable, I'd expect to lose at least one of them. Danny Lazaro, Aiden Robertson, Pete Daniel and Nick Locurto are all names that I don't expect to get drafted, but crazier things have happened in the MLB draft.

Clay Grady is also eligible, but didn't get drafted a year ago and missed the entire season this year. I also do not expect to see him get drafted.

Other players could also enter the transfer portal.

Key Players:

As of right now, the Virginia Tech coaching staff will have it's focus on retaining the following players:

1. INF Ethan Ball

2. INF Pete Daniel

3. INF Clay Grady

4. INF Ethan Gibson

5. UTL Sam Grube

6. UTL Willie Hurt

7. C CJ Oxendine

8. OF Nick Locurto

9. UTL Hudson Lutterman

10. RHP Ethan Grim

11. LHP Chase Swift

12. LHP Madden Clement

13. RHP Preston Crowl

14. RHP Logan Eisenreich

15. RHP Aiden Robertson

16. LHP Danny Lazaro

Freshman who haven't seen the field much who the Hokies would like to retain:

1. INF Aimon Chandler

2. RHP Tyler Stone

3. RHP Jake Wise

Of those 19 total, it would be considered a major success if the Hokies retain 16 of them. With a 34-man roster and 11 incoming freshmen, with 4 incoming JUCO guys, that tallies 15 newcomers, putting the Hokies at 31 total. I'd expect about 10-12 to make the spring roster, leaving the Hokies at around 26-28 total, leaving room for 6-8 incoming transfers.

Who is staying?

As of now, no players have confirmed their intent to return to the program.

Who is being added?

June 1st (1:41 p.m. ET)- A source confirms that the Hokies are in contact with South Carolina transfer pitcher Patrick Dudley. Dudley, a 6'4 LHP, threw for 7.1 innings for the Gamecocks last season as a true freshman, posting a 2.45 ERA with nine strikeouts.

As things stand, the Hokies do not have any portal commitments.