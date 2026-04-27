Virginia Tech Clinches Series Vs NC State with 5-4 Win

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech used stellar performances from Griffin Stieg and Ethan Ball to push past NC State in a back-and-forth affair, winning 5-4 to clinch its second consecutive conference series.

"[Griffin Stieg] gave us another big-time start on a Sunday when we needed it," said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc after the game. "Ball had a huge hit and drove in three runs, then comes back and finished with four RBIs. He was the difference in the game."

After two scoreless innings from Stieg to start his outing, the Hokies struck first in the bottom of the second inning.

A lead-off double from Ball allowed a Hudson Lutterman fly out to move him over to third before Willie Hurt grounded out to bring him in and give the Hokies their first lead of the game. The run from Ball was the first of five — each run Virginia Tech scored — that he either drove in or scored himself.

The game was scoreless for quite a bit after that. Griffin Stieg and NC State starter Luke Hemric both settled in for quite a bit.

"I was just mixing well in the zone and trying to attack relentlessly," Stieg said. "That’s something I take pride in — just letting my stuff work and allowing contact."

The Hokies oh-so-nearly added in the fifth inning after a one-out HBP from Sam Gates. Owen Petrich got the pitch he wanted and hammered it into the left-center field gap that would have easily scored Sam Gates from first.

Ty Head — NC State's center fielder — added on to a fantastic offensive day (2-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) with a diving catch in the gap to keep the Hokies off the board.

You have entered...THE NO FLY ZONE🙅‍♂️



Add another insane catch to the Ty Head highlight reel!#SCTOP10 pic.twitter.com/VGY3Oe3AG4 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 26, 2026

The game was flipped on its head in the top of the sixth. A pair of weakly hit singles and an intentional walk to Head loaded the bases with two outs, where Sherman Johnson doubled to the right-center field gap, clearing the bases and giving NC State a 3-1 lead.

"He was sitting fastball and he hit it," Stieg said. "The first two hits... [that happens]. Unfortunate situation... he got me there."

The NC State lead wouldn't last long, though.

In the bottom half of the inning, Sam Grube singled up the middle before Henry Cooke was gifted a one-out, four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on for Ethan Ball.

NC State went for a mound visit to discuss strategy while pitching to Ball, but it didn't work out well for them.

Ball got a hold of a pitch that was left hanging up and in. He crushed it 414 feet down the right-field line, giving the Hokies a 4-3 lead.

"I was just looking for a fastball," Ball said. "But, just got a hanging slider, saw it up well and crushed it."

𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙈𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙂𝙊-𝘼𝙃𝙀𝘼𝘿 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 🔨



≫ Virginia Tech leads, 4-3 (B6)#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pPNDxc439v — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) April 26, 2026

After the tough sixth inning, Stieg got back on the mound and tossed a scoreless frame, ending his day with seven innings. He allowed three runs on five hits while tallying a trio of strikeouts. He threw just 90 pitches in the outing.

“Early on, I was just trying to stay efficient, throw strikes, and stay in the game as long as possible," Stieg said. "I wasn’t thinking about pitch count... just trying to pound the zone.”

Preston Crowl — who hadn't thrown all weekend — was the first arm out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech.

A lead-off walk to NC State's lead-off hitter Rett Johnson set up for Head to add onto his day further, blasting a two-out RBI double into right-center field, plating the tying run. Head tried for third base, but he was thrown out trying to get there.

The big move was in the bottom of the eighth. Ethan Gibson singled, and Henry Cooke nailed a ground-rule double into left field.

That brought up Ball (2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored).

Ball lifted a pitch into right field, just narrowly deep enough to score Ethan Gibson from second.

That ended up being the winning run.

The top of the ninth was anything but dicey for the Hokies, who have had bullpen troubles as of late.

Chase Swift entered the game and set the side down in order, striking out Brandon Novy to end the game and secure the win.

"Kid's a rock," Stieg said about Swift. "He never seems like the moment's too big for him. He's able to just go out there consistently this whole year and continue to throw his strengths and beat guys."

The Hokies have now won six of their last eight and are sitting as arguably the hottest team in the conference.

They will face JMU at home on Tuesday; first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.