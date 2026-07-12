Virginia Tech LHP Madden Clement Is Drafted By The Kansas City Royals

Virginia Tech left-handed pitcher Madden Clement has added his name to the list of Virginia Tech players drafted after being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 15th round of the MLB Draft.

He's the fourth player and fourth pitcher to be drafted out of Virginia Tech, joining RHP Brett Renfrow (Minnesota Twins, Rd 3), RHP Luke Craytor (Chicago White Sox, Rd 9) and RHP Griffin Stieg (Pittsburgh Pirates, Rd 13). Clement is currently in the NCAA's transfer portal.

𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 👑@madden_clement has been selected during the 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 round by the #Royals at the 𝐍𝐨. 𝟒𝟒𝟗 overall#ProHokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GTOAfUcr9Q — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) July 12, 2026

Clement spent three years at Virginia Tech, where he battled injuries throughout the middle stages of his career before having a very strong finish to the 2026 season as he returned for Virginia Tech as a midweek starter.

Over his career, Clement started 11 games and appeared in 21 total. He threw a career 38.0 innings, posting a 4.74 ERA with 41 strikeouts and allowing just 27 base hits.

Clement was a pleasant surprise in his debut season, posting a 6.00 ERA in 21 innings across 12 appearances and six midweek starts, where he struck out 23 batters and walked ten.

As a sophomore, Clement's season started out strongly, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings in the opening weekend against Bucknell, but he was removed from that game due to an injury. That injury spiraled and lingers, keeping him out for nearly 14 months. He wouldn't make his return until April of this past season.

He returned as a starter against Liberty in a midweek contest in early April, where the Hokies would drop 11-4.

He returned poorly. He recorded just one out and walked three batters, along with giving up a base hit and a run.

Outside of that return outing, Clement dominated midweeks. He threw 10.2 innings across four more starts, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight batters.

After that, he made his return to ACC play, where he never skipped a beat. He had a pair of relief outings against Clemson and Notre Dame for the Hokies in the final week of the regular season, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

He finished the 2026 regular season with a 3.95 ERA in 13.2 innings of work, striking out 13 batters and proving that he is a strong option from the left side, even in his first appearances after missing over a year due to injuries.

As he continues to go through his full recovery, Clement will mold back into his full form, and he is somebody who I expect to be a dark horse and a fast riser through the Royals farm system should he depart the collegiate ranks.