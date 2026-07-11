Minnesota Twins Select Former Virginia Tech RHP Brett Renfrow

BLACKSBURG, Va. — After a three-year stay at Virginia Tech, Brett Renfrow has found his new home in the major leagues, being drafted 74th overall in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft, joining the Minnesota Twins' farm system.

𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙖 👏@BrettRenfrow has been selected during the 𝟐𝐧𝐝 round (CB-B) by the #Twins at 𝐍𝐨. 𝟕𝟒 overall#ProHokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qtRwvdgQ8F — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) July 11, 2026

For three years, Renfrow was the staple of Virginia Tech baseball's pitching staff, eventually finishing off his career by leading Virginia Tech's 2026 team to its first regional appearance since 2022, and the second overall since the 2013 season.

In his three seasons in Blacksburg, Renfrow threw 222.2 innings, striking out 250 batters to just 91 walks. He allowed 31 home runs and 222 hits, finishing his career with a 4.49 ERA.

In 2026, he had a statistically down season, but that alone doesn't tell the full story. After April's first two games, Renfrow's ERA sat at 6.92 across 40.1 innings of work.

After that, though, Renfrow caught lightning in a bottle. He would throw 33.1 more innings on the season, allowing just seven earned runs, posting a dominant 1.89 ERA, striking out 35 batters and walking just 11 batters along with allowing 24 hits. Renfrow was nothing short of dominant during Virginia Tech's dominant finish to the season to push themselves into the Los Angeles Regional.

Renfrow now takes his talents to the Twins, where he will likely start with their High-A affiliate in Cedar Rapids for the season before moving up to Double-A if things go well throughout his debut season.

Since Renfrow is 21 with three seasons of college experience, he will move through the system relatively quickly up until the Triple-A level, where things get much more competitive as he fights for a call up to the bigs.

Renfrow enters a Minnesota organization that has consistently trusted college pitchers to move quickly through its farm system. While the Twins have several highly regarded young arms throughout the organization, they have also shown a willingness to challenge experienced college starters who demonstrate command, durability and the ability to work deep into games. Their affiliates are structured with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (High-A), Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A) and St. Paul Saints (Triple-A) serving as the final stops before Target Field.

The expectation is that Renfrow will begin his professional career with High-A Cedar Rapids, where he'll face his first test against hitters capable of punishing mistakes on a nightly basis. If he carries over the form he displayed during the final two months of his junior season, a promotion to Double-A Wichita could come sooner rather than later. For many prospects, Double-A is considered the biggest proving ground in professional baseball, separating organizational depth from legitimate major league talent.

From there, Triple-A St. Paul becomes less about development and more about preparing pitchers for the majors, with many players serving as the next man up when injuries or roster needs arise. At just 21 years old with three years of ACC experience already behind him, Renfrow has the maturity and workload history to move at an accelerated pace, putting himself in position to compete for a major league opportunity within the next few seasons if his development continues on its current trajectory.