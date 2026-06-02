Virginia Tech RHP Ben Weber To Enter Transfer Portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech right-handed pitcher Ben Weber has told Virginia Tech on SI that he plans to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2026 season. He is currently pending a medical hardship waiver due to facing injuries for the majority of the 2026 season.

#Hokies RHP Ben Weber plans to enter the portal, he tells me.



Weber suffered an unspecified injury in March and missed the remainder of the season.



He saw five appearances and two starts, throwing 10.2 innings and striking out eight batters, posting a 7.59 ERA this season. — Josh Poslusny (@Joshpozvt) June 2, 2026

"I'm thankful to the coaching staff for the opportunity I was given [at Virginia Tech] and I look forward to competing again."

Weber suffered an injury in early March, sometime after Virginia Tech's March 3rd loss to Marshall at English Field.

Weber threw just 10.2 innings for the Hokies, but was one of their more trusted relief arms early on in the season, seeing the field in five of the team's first 12 games, posting a 7.59 ERA and striking out eight batters on the year.

Initially, Ben Weber followed pitching coach Doug Willey to Virginia Tech from Xaiver, where he spent one year, throwing 84.2 innings with a 4.15 ERA, striking out 44 batters. Arriving to campus at Virginia Tech, he was immediately one of the team's most experienced arms and was somebody that many expected to be able to push for a starting role.

In a way, he did that, starting two games against midweek opponents JMU and Marshall, but he did struggle a bit. His best outing was on opening day, where he threw three scoreless innings against William & Mary, allowing just one hit and striking out a lone batter.

His strikeout numbers have remained low his whol career, talling just 126 in 217.2 innings of work across his four year career, but he always profiled as a rather successful sinker/slider mix pitcher who was able to keep his walks at a minimum, issuing a carrer average of 2.9 BB/9 innings.

He is somebody who the Hokies could have hoped to retain and potentially have as a long-relief arm in the 2027 season, but the coaching staff will be forced to look elsewhere to fill that role.

Weber is the second Virginia Tech player and pitcher to enter the portal, joining Chase Swift, who entered the portal on Monday evening.

While he is the first, I don't expect Weber to be the last name to enter the portal. The Hokies are at 32 players on the active roster, including incoming freshman and junior college transfers, but not including a few draft-likely names such as Brett Renfrow and Griffin Stieg.