Virginia Tech RHP Preston Crowl Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech right-hander Preston Crowl — one of the Hokies' top bullpen arms — has entered the transfer portal, according to his X account.

Junior RHP currently in the transfer portal from Virginia Tech https://t.co/YQuHkA8bAo — Preston Crowl (@pcrowl4) June 8, 2026

Crowl is a junior, making him draft-eligible, and he has one year of eligibility remaining. Since Crowl is eligible for the MLB Draft this July, entering the transfer portal could make sense for leverage reasons, and Virginia Tech's bullpen situation is currently in flux.

Crowl appeared in 64 games over three years at Virginia Tech (no starts) and earned six saves. In his first season (2024), he allowed 11 earned runs and four homers in 17 innings of work as a secondary bullpen arm that never worked beyond two frames.

In year two, however, Crowl saw an expanded role. The then-sophomore righty pitched nearly twice as many frmaes, yielding 14 earned runs, 35 hits and just two homers across 32.1 frames of work. Against Florida State on April 12, 2025, Crowl threw three frames of three-hit, no-run ball in a 3-1 loss to the Seminoles. Against Mercer, Crowl went for three frames and yielded only one run.

In 2026, Crowl received an expanded role as the Hokies' most utilized bullpen arm, though his ERA ballooned. After a 3.90 ERA in 2025, Crowl's ERA in 2026 stood at 7.61. In 47.1 innings of work, he yielded 51 hits, 40 earned runs and 11 home runs, though he picked up five saves.

In the season opener, Crowl pitched a career-high five frames, yielding just three hits, allowing no runs and striking out seven. However, he was tagged for six hits and six runs (all earned) in a 16-1 loss to Rutgers a week later.

Agaisnt Rutgers, Texas A&M and Marshall on Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 3, Crowl was tagged fo 11 earned runs in 3.2 frames. After a two-hit, one-run, 0.1-inning outing against Georgia Tech, Crowl settled doown for his next three games, throwing 6.1 frames of no-hit, no-run ball.

Crowl wrapped up the regular season with 1.2 innings of four-hit, two-run baseball against Clemson in a 10-8 loss. Against Notre Dame in the second round oft he ACC Tournament May 20, he was initially stellar, though his control eventually wavered. In two frames, he conceded three hits and eventually allowed five runs. Against North Carolina in the quarterfinal, he was tagged for two hits and as many runs in 0.1 frames. In the season finale against UCLA, he allowed two hits and a run in two frames of work.

Should Crowl not return, he exits Virginia Tech with a 4-2 record and a 6.05 ERA in 64 appearances, plus 65 earned runs and 17 home runs allowed across 96.2 innings of work.

For reference, this Excel data spread — compiled by me before Crowl announced his portal entry — showed that Virginia Tech is set to lose 11 (now 12) of its 18 arms. Three — Renfrow, Stieg and now Crowl — worked for over 40 frames. Renfrow and Stieg will both presumably go in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Here's a look at the #Hokies' pitching staff's efforts in 2026 arranged by batting average allowed. Players grayed out are either planning to transfer, graduated or players I anticipate leaving in this year's MLB Draft. The ".33" and ".66" bits are for Excel reasons. pic.twitter.com/qDpf6I7Us7 — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) June 8, 2026

In total, Virginia Tech is returning just 143 1/3 innings of work from its 2026 season, and it will need to replace both Renfrow and Stieg as weekend starters. Crowl compounds the issue, as the Hokies are now fighting battles on two fronts: the starters and the pen. Virginia Tech is losing midweek options in Chase Swift and Madden Clement (if they don't return from the portal), plus bullpen options in Luke Craytor, Brody Roe and Brendan Yagesh (all due to graduation) — and now Crowl, who was Tech's top non-starter by innings pitched.

Crowl is the fifth player that has either indicated that they will enter the portal or already done so, joining left-handed pitcher Chase Swift, right-handed pitcher Ben Weber, catcher Anderson French and left-handed pitcher Madden Clement.