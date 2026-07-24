Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Boston Red Sox's win streak finally came to an end on Wednesday, but they have a lot to be happy about. At the end of the streak, the Red Sox are now sitting at 52-49 and are in a wild-card spot in the American League.

They'll look to start a new streak this weekend when they face the spiraling Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+160)

Red Sox +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +105

Red Sox -125

Total

OVER 8.5 (-130)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Trey Yesavage, RHP (4-5, 3.78 ERA)

Boston: Patrick Sandoval, LHP (0-0, 4.82 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV, TVA Sports

Blue Jays record: 47-56

Red Sox record: 52-49

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Patrick Sandoval Earned Runs Allowed (-145)

The Blue Jays have the worst offense in the league, and it's not comparable. They're last in virtually every single metric, including wRC+, OPS, and runs scored. They're even worse when they face left-handed pitchers. That should lead to Patrick Sandoval putting forward a solid start tonight.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Best Bet

For Day 201 of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm backing the Red Sox at home:

I continue to be baffled by the Blue Jays being set as just slight underdogs against far superior teams. The Jays have a wRC+ of 63 in the past 30 days, which is the worst mark in the Majors by a mile. Now, they have to hit the road to take on the hottest team in baseball, the Boston Red Sox. To make matters worse for the Jays, Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, and the Blue Jays have especially struggled when facing left-handed pitchers.

The Blue Jays are a broken team and we should treat them as such.

Pick: Red Sox -125 via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!