Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Francisco Alvarez to Hit a Home Run vs. Dodgers)

There's no better way to start the weekend than by cashing in on a few players to hit a home run during tonight's MLB action.

There are three players I'm targeting to hit a home run, including Francisco Alvarez of the Mets. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Francisco Alvarez Home Run +470

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run +350

Luis Arraez Home Run +1000

Francisco Alvarez Home Run +470

No starting pitcher on today's slate has allowed a higher home run rate than Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched, so let's target a member of the New York Mets to hit a home run off him tonight. The player I'm betting on is Francisco Alvarez, who only has 11 home runs this season, but he's second on the team in slugging percentage at .437. That makes me think more home runs are in his future. I love this bet at +470.

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run +350

This is the second time I'm going to bet on Tyler Soderstrom to hit a home run. He's third on the team in slugging percentage at .474 and has already hit 16 dingers this season. Tonight, he and the Athletics are set to take on the Minnesota Twins, who are starting Zebby Matthews on the mound. Not only does he have a 5.40 ERA, but he has allowed a home run rate of 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Luis Arraez Home Run +1000

Grayson Rodriguez might just be the worst starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. He has an 8.23 ERA through eight starts, while giving up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched. This is going to be the spot I'm going to target a longshot to hit a home run, so give me Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants. He has a respectable slugging percentage of .446, which is surprising, given that he has only hit four home runs this season. I'm willing to bet on him at 10-1 that he hits a fifth dinger tonight.

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