Virginia Tech Softball: Cori McMillan Named as Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year
Cori McMillan is the third Hokie all-time to earn this honor of gracing the top-10 finalist list. Most recently Keely Rochard (2022) ended Tech's 14-year drought with a nomination from when Angela Tincher (2008) earned her bid.
Making McMillan the first non-pitcher to earn a spot on the list for the Hokies. After one of the most impressive single-season stat lines this program has ever seen. Being the first ACC player in history to hit 30 home runs in a season--doing so in the ACC semifinal matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
After slashing .452/.566/1.096 at the plate this season with 71 hits, which leads all Hokies, it was clear that McMillan would earn the ACC Player of the Year award, which she did--after only spending two years in the conference, after transferring from Radford University after her sophomore season.
A streak that has spanned almost three months now, McMillan has yet to go more than two games in a row since February 23rd without hitting a ball over the fence. In line with McMillan's 0.58 home runs per game average that leads the nation.
McMillan, on four separate occasions this season, has notched multi-home run performance, including a 21-0 victory over Pitt where she sent three over. Joining three other Tech players who have recorded this feat.
In just her two short seasons with the program, McMillan has become one of two Hokies to hit 50 home runs, with 51 currently in the maroon and orange, as she slowly creeps up on her teammate Bre Peck's record of 54 and counting.
The Hokies' season is not over yet, as McMillan and the rest of the team are fighting in the round of 64 in the NCAA tournament this weekend. If Tech wishes to make it back to the Super Regionals for the third time in five seasons, a path through the Tuscaloosa Regional is set.
The growth McMillan has seen in her time at Tech propelled her into getting drafted in the first round of the inaugural AUSL draft to the Bandits. Going one selection after her teammate, Emma Lemley.
"I'm excited to know that there is something after college, once my eligibility runs out, that's not the end of softball." said McMillan.
Related Links
New Updated Win Totals Projection Paints An Optimistic View Of Virginia Tech Football Making Another Bowl Game
Fielding the Virginia Tech Football Team with Exclusively Transfers
Virginia Tech Softball: Meet the Hokies' Opponents in the 2025 Tuscaloosa Regional