Virginia Tech Softball: Crimson Tide Stand High on Home Turf vs Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies (42-12, 18-6 ACC) came ever-so close to kicking the No.15 Alabama Crimson Tide (39-21, 12-12) to the losers bracket in their own regional, with a hard-fought loss, 4-3.
Alabama and Tech played their way into the matchup on Saturday with shutouts against two mid-major conference champions--setting up the third matchup of the season against the power-four foes.
Jocelyn Briski, who started each of the two previous games against the Hokies, did not get off to the start she was planning for, with a 1.40 WHIP entering the contest cumulating base runners against Briski poses a challenge.
The challenge was conquered in the first inning by the Hokies. Back-to-back leadoff walks from the ACC Player of the Year, Cori McMillan, and freshman Jordan Lynch set up an opportunity for Tech to knock back-to-back base knocks.
Kylie Aldridge beat out a groundball to shortstop to load the bases for the Hokies' all-time home run and RBI record holder, Bre Peck. Alabama respected Peck's power, and subsequently, the outfield was playing a little further back than normal. Peck used that to her advantage perfectly, blooping a single into the shallow grass to cash in McMillan.
First baseman Emily LeGette came feet away from a two-RBI single before Lauren Johnson gunned Peck out at home for the third out of the inning.
The Hokies entered this contest with an impressive 25-0 record when scoring in the first inning of a game this season.
The Southpaw Emma Mazzarone took the circle to replicate teammate Emma Lemley's six scoreless frames Friday in her victory. A walk and a throwing error threatened Tech with two outs--and Salen Hawkins hit a ball high and deep to right field. The only problem is that the right field is patrolled by McMillan, who kicked it into high gear, fully extending to glove the third out of the exciting first inning.
Shortstop Annika Rohs and McMillan both reached in the second to no avail with Briski on the mound, retiring Lynch and Yaeger to escape with her first scoreless inning.
Brooke Ellestad was the first Alabama player in the hit column, and she quickly turned in the first run, when a wild pitch skirted her up 60 feet, and a wild pitch K moved her the remaining 120 feet home. Cutting Tech's lead in half, 2-1.
One thing a pitcher never wants to deal with is speed on the base paths. When Audrey Vandagriff drew a seven-pitch walk, it was shown why speed kills. With one fell swoop, Vandagriff was at third with a single steal attempt. Her 50th stolen base of the season proved futile; however, when a batter later, Kali Heivlin, the only Crimson Tide batter with double-digit home runs, put Alabama ahead, 3-2.
Tormenting on the base paths is one thing, but to have prowess at the plate to go along with the speed is an impressive combo. Sitting back on Mazzarone's delivery, Vandagriff sent an opposite-field shot into the outfield to add an insurance run and double the lead, 4-2.
In hindsight, that insurance run delivered with two outs from Vandagriff couldn't have come at a better time. Two batters later in the next inning for the Hokies, matching her home run from yesterday, junior Kylie Aldridge brought the Hokies right back within one run with a well-struck ball into right-centerfield.
Entering the sixth with still a closely contested one-run lead. Briski took it upon herself to make a statement, knowing she would have to face McMillan no matter what, as she started the inning in the hole. Making quick work of Rohs and Castine, that set up the two-out battle.
McMillan reached base earlier with an intentional walk, showing Bama had respect for the nation's home run queen. Here, Briski wanted the battle, challenging McMillan with a fastball right down Broadway. McMillan was just a hair under and late on the delivery, forcing an untimely flyout to right field which brought Tech's lifeline down to three outs to stay in the winner's bracket in Tuscaloosa.
A two-out four pitch walk signaled the end of Mazzarone's duties in the circles--with the Hokies switching to Friday's starter, Emma Lemley, who only faced Vandagriff in her outing.
Lynch gave Tech hope in a last-ditch effort with a leadoff single in the seventh before back-to-back groundballs dwindled the Hokies' chances to Trinity Martin with two outs.
Briski, still going strong after 113 pitches, attacked Martin right away, causing Martin to pop out and send Alabama to its 22nd straight regional final game--a national record.
With the loss, Tech's Saturday in Tuscaloosa is not over. Tech now has a date in the losers' bracket against the winner of the contest between the Jackson State Tigers and the Belmont Bruins. Which will leave the two teams facing off for an opportunity to square off and take down the Crimson Tide at home in Rhoades Stadium.
Coverage for the contest will be available on ESPN+ following the result of the Tigers and Bruins.