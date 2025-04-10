Virginia Tech Softball: Highlighting Bre Peck's Record Breaking Day
In Bre Peck's final midweek slate, she would not only break two all-time Tech softball records but also tie two single-game records for the Hokies.
After graduating from Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania, Peck would start in 50 games at third base for the Hokies in her freshman season, sharing the side of the infield with Kelsey Bennett, who by the end of her career would amount to become the career RBI leader for Tech.
Peck would notch 34 RBIs in her rookie campaign, along with leading the team in home runs with 11. Racking up many honors along the way, including the VaSID First Team, All-ACC Second Team, and ACC All-Freshman Team.
Moving away from a primary role in the hot corner, in Peck's sophomore season, she would settle into her utility role, playing wherever she would be needed on the defensive side of action---Even finding herself in the circle for the Hokies twice this season.
At the plate, Peck's numbers would improve as well, leading the team in home runs again with 16 and surpassing the 40 RBI line with 42 knocked in, along with an impressive 1.117 OPS. Once again racking in VaSID First Team and All-ACC Second Team honors.
Last season, when Peck got the start for every single game for Tech, she would once again amass a new RBI threshold, knocking in 51 Hokies on the season, along with 13 more home runs in her junior campaign.
"Bre's been a good player for us for a long time, she just continues to get better, I think she's grown so much since she's been here off the field, she's just a mature kid now... I think she's more confident in herself, she came in her first year, had a really good year, didn't say a lot, and at times you can't shut her up now," D'Amour said.
Heading into her senior season, Peck had earned All-ACC Second Team honors in each season in Blacksburg. Peck was also named on the 2025 USA Softball Top-50 Player of the Year Watchlist in January before the season.
Starting her senior crusade, Peck would stand 10 home runs behind Megan Evans' record and 43 RBIs away from Bennett's. Peck had hit double-digit home runs every season in her career and has surpassed 43 RBIs only once, after notching only 42 in her Sophomore season.
Peck would make great pace to break the home run record by mid-March, sending eight balls over the fence in the first 17 games of the season. Including a two-homerun affair in game one of a doubleheader against Villanova on the last day of February.
In just one month of play, Peck would already be on a great pace to break the RBI record as well this season, tallying 29 RBIs in February alone.
Peck would go the entire month of March without a homerun, an untimely lull for a great player.
This drought would end in Raleigh, in game two of the series against the Wolfpack. Peck would put herself one back of the all-time home run record with a two-run blast.
"I guess I caught a mindset of like I'm in a slump and I just told myself to be confident and keep working on my swings and it will come... just knowing that I have my team to back me up is very important to me because I know you cant do it all at the same time and everybody has to back each other up which helps," Peck said.
Coming back to Blacksburg for a midweek matchup for Charlotte Peck was one swing away from tying the home run record, and she would sit two back from the RBI record. At this point, any swing could be the one to do it.
"Everybody knows, it's like somebody throwing a no-hitter, you don't need to talk about it, it's pretty much given," D'Amour said.
The first hit of the game for the Hokies against Charlotte would come by way of a record-tying solo home run from Peck, an emotional moment as she would take her trot around the bases.
Peck and Evans would stand side-by-side for not two full innings, as Peck would send a slicing line drive over the wall for her second solo shot of the contest, passing Evans and tying Bennett with one swing of the bat.
"Records are meant to be broken. This one stood for 20 years. Shouting CONGRATULATIONS to Bre Peck on being the new Hokies Softball career home run record holder!! It has been fun to watch you over the years to play with passion, class, grit, and of course, talent!! Now go get some more! Go Hokies!" -Megan Evans Schumeyer via Instagram.
Peck, with a chance to go three for three, would draw a walk after being pitched around; she would get her chance again in the bottom of the sixth.
With nobody on base, Peck connected once again, cementing herself as Hokie royalty, passing Bennett for the top step on the all-time RBI list.
This home run would also tie Peck for the most home runs hit in a single game for Tech at three, tying teammate Michelle Chatfield. She would also cross home for the fourth time in the game, tying Addy Greene's four-run game against the Wolfpack last season.
With four series left in the season and sure to be postseason play for the Hokies, Peck can look to extend the records to a threshold she will hope to keep for years to come. Records are meant to be broken, but the next Hokie legend will have to climb a Peck-sized mountain to break these.
