Virginia Tech Is Reportedly Showing Interest In One of the Transfer Portal's Top Big Men
The transfer portal is still rolling on in college basketball, though many of the top transfers in the country are starting to or have already found a new home. Virginia Tech is in the midst of reshaping its roster after a host of players left via the portal and has already gotten a big commitment from four-star West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry. The Hokies are interested in a number of other prospects as well, including College of Charleston's Ante Brzovic, one of the top big men in the transfer portal. According to Sam Kayser at League Ready, Virginia Tech is one of many schools that are showing interest in Brzovic.
Brzovic has played the last three seasons with College of Charleston and has improved each season. For his career, the 6'10 225 LBS center from Croatia has averaged 13.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 2.0 APG on 54% shooting from the field and 32% from three. He has steadily progressed in every major statistical category and will be an instant contributor wherever he ends up. Will that be Blacksburg? That is tough to say because there are a lot of top schools in the mix for him, but let's see how this recruitment ends up playing out in the end.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/9 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. Clemson
3. Syracuse
4. Miami
5. North Carolina
6. Florida State
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. SMU
10. Wake Forest
11. Virginia Tech
12. Pittsburgh
13. Boston College
14. NC State
Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Stanford do not have a commitment in the transfer portal.
