Virginia Tech Reportedly Showing Interest In Veteran Big Ten Transfer Guard

Full list of schools that have reached out to Rutgers transfer Jeremiah Williams, he tells @LeagueRDY:



Florida State

DePaul

Virginia Tech

Nebraska

Rutgers

Xavier

USC

Penn State

VCU

Rhode Island

George Washington



He averaged 12.2PPG, 3.4RPG and 2.8APG in 23-24. Grad student.… https://t.co/KqEHqmJILn pic.twitter.com/OOpn5mjxny