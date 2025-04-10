Virginia Tech Reportedly Showing Interest In Veteran Big Ten Transfer Guard
The transfer portal is still rolling on in college basketball, though many of the top transfers in the country are starting to or have already found a new home. Virginia Tech is in the midst of reshaping its roster after a host of players left via the portal and has already gotten a big commitment from four-star West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry. The Hokies are interested in a number of other prospects as well, including Rutgers guard Jeremiah Williams. According to Sam Kayser at League Ready, Virginia Tech has reached out to Williams, but they are not the only school. Florida State, Nebraska, Xavier, USC, Penn State, VCU, Rhode Island, and George Washington, among others.
Williams would be a veteran addition for Virginia Tech and provide a lot of things on and off the court. On the court, he averaged 7.0 PPG, 2.0 APG, and 2.9 RPG this past season. He started his career at Temple and the 6'4 200 LBS guard from Chicago has career averages of 8.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 3.1 APG over 81 games played. Virginia Tech is needing more help in the backcourt and Williams is one of a few options that the Hokies seem to be exploring. Let's see where this recruitment goes, if anywhere.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/9 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. Clemson
3. Syracuse
4. Miami
5. North Carolina
6. Florida State
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. SMU
10. Wake Forest
11. Virginia Tech
12. Pittsburgh
13. Boston College
14. NC State
Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Stanford do not have a commitment in the transfer portal.
