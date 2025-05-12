Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Earn The No. 2 Seed In The Tuscaloosa Region
Fifty-two games have set the Hokies up for postseason play.
Tech head coach Pete D'Amour kept his Hokies squad in the top-25 all season--never dropping out of the top-20 and never cracking the national top-10.
No.15 Alabama Crimson Tide, Jackson State Tigers, and the Belmont Bruins fill out the Hokies' regional bracket.
The Hokies' (41-11, 18-6 ACC) first game in true postseason play is against the Bruins (40-14, 20-7 MVC). Punching their spot by winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and earning their first trip to the NCAA tournament.
The other quarterfinal set leaves, of course, the matchup between the Crimson Tide (37-21, 12-12 SEC) and the Tigers (29-23, 15-9 SWAC).
Regional competition is double elimination, which will leave just one team standing from each of the 16 regionals to compete in the Super Regionals.
With the new tournament format, the winner of the Tuscaloosa Region will go head-to-head with the victor of the Norman Regional--which is hosted by the No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners are in search of their fifth straight national championship victory.
The three other teams scraping for a chance at a Super Regional series with Oklahoma are the Boston University Terriers, the Omaha Mavericks, and the California Golden Bears.
Super Regionals will take place from May 22-25, and if Tech can advance past its region, the Hokies will host no more, as they are not a top-eight national seed.
The Hokies are looking for their third Super Regional appearance in the last five years, and fourth overall trip past regions.
Blacksburg crowds all season have given the players a feel for what hosting a regional will become. The fan base will lead on a star-studded roster for the Hokies--having seven players earning all-ACC nominations.
Led by ACC Player of the Year Cori McMillan, along with Michelle Chatfield completing first-team honors. Kylie Aldridge brought home a second-team bid, with four Hokies landing on the third team: Freshman Jordan Lynch, catcher Zoe Yaeger, and two pitchers from opposite throwing sides--Emma Lemley, and Emma Mazzarone.
Chatfield exited the final regular season for the Hokies with a wrist injury and has been sidelined since. If she can return for regionals, Tech will obtain a pivotal piece of its team back.
D'Amour has instilled a gritty mentality in his squad to play every game with maximum intensity and, never to underestimate an opponent.
"The big thing is being emotionally ready... You can think you've arrived, and then you get punched in the nose." D'Amour said, before heading down to face N.C. State in April.
With that being the baseline mentality for a mid-season ACC series, entering post-season play, the Hokies will be ready to conquer the challenge the postseason faces in search of the 43rd Softball National Championship.
