Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Fall to Clemson in ACC Semis
The No.14 Virginia Tech Hokies (41-11, 18-7 ACC) went head-to-head with the No.14 Clemson Tigers (43-12, 19-5), resulting in a heartbreaking defeat, 10-9.
Originally planned to be an early evening affair, turned into an early afternoon affair with a 12:30 p.m. start time on Friday, because of the New England weather.
In Thursday's matchup against the Tar Heels, both squads fought through the mist in a low-hitting contest. Friday would be similar for the Hokies, with a light sprinkle wreaking havoc throughout the seven innings.
Emma Mazzarone, the sophomore southpaw, got the start for the Hokies against the ACC Pitcher of the Year, Reese Basinger. Both entering the semifinal matchup with a sub-3.5 ERA on the year.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, an error from Emily LeGette started an unfortunate string of errors littered from both squads all afternoon. Macey Cintron walked, and Aby Vieira singled to load the bases for shortstop Marian Collins. Mazzarone stayed composed and threw her roll-over pitch, forcing a 1-3 groundout to end the frame scoreless.
Senior Trinity Martin reached on a similar error at first, which allowed LeGette to overcome her error--doubling to score Martin to put the Hokies ahead in the second, 1-0.
Back-to-back two-out walks would only result in the Tigers tallying two more onto the left on base statistic with a strikeout from Mazzarone to get out of the inning.
A short defensive inning while trailing Clemson in the top of the third ignited a spark of momentum, enough to tie up the ball game in the bottom of the third. Cintron and Vieira both reached successfully again, with Cintron reaching third after a throwing error by Castine at second. Another throwing error ensued, a dropped strikeout caused catcher Zoe Yaeger to throw down to first, which slipped wild, allowing for Cintron to run home 60 feet. Knotting the contest, 1-1.
Flipping roles from the second, Martin reached on a hit and LeGette reached base without recording a hit on another defensive error, which allowed Martin a free pass to third base. Sara McNelly subbed in for LeGette at first for a speedy set of legs in case of needing to leg out a play at the plate.
McNelly raced off for second, which resulted in another throwing error into center field from the catcher, Vieira, this time allowing Martin to score effortlessly to take the lead, 2-1.
With two outs, a seemingly routine flyout to right fielder Taylor Pipkins turned disastrous when the ball bounced in and out of her glove, allowing McNelly to score. Not only would that have ended the inning, but saved not only one run--but two when the ACC Player of the Year Cori McMillan made Clemson pay with a two-run opposite field jack to extend the lead, 5-1. Ending Basinger's outing, giving up five runs, each one was unearned.
A single walk in the bottom of the fourth kept the pressure on the Tigers as they were down to nine outs left to mount a comeback.
In the same fashion as the Tigers scored in the third, they used a quick defensive inning to spark momentum, crawling their way back into the contest with another run. Cintron reached for the third consecutive time with a walk, before Pipkins singled into left field, scoring Cintron to make it 5-2.
A leadoff single from Castine and an ensuing walk drawn by McMillan created an attack that needed to be subdued by the Clemson defense. One out was all before another throwing error loaded the bases for the designated player Kylie Aldridge--whose primary role is to bat as the DP, which she did to perfection, splitting right and left-field to perfection with a bases-clearing double.
Lyla Blackwell, who made a spectacular diving catch in the previous inning, was up to return the favor that Aldridge had just provided the team. Hitting her home with an RBI single to end the insurance runs for the Hokies, 9-2.
When describing the events in the bottom of the sixth, a more suitable term than the infamous 'when it rains it pours' cannot be used without greater success. The situation both literally and figuratively emulates the bottom of the sixth inning.
The rain was getting heavier and heavier with each inning, and as the sixth inning approached, the game was drawing closer to the original start time, which was avoided for a reason.
A leadoff groundout started the inning with success, which didn't last long. Back-to-back hits from leadoff batter Alex Brown and Maddie Moore stirred the pot against the Hokies. First baseman Julia Knowler tacked on an RBI after a throwing error from Castine at second. Cintron reached yet again with a walk that led to Mazzarone getting her final out of the game, an unassisted groundout to LeGette at first.
A two-RBI double from Marian Collins caused the change to Emma Lemley, who shut out the Tar Heels on Thursday. Mazzarone suffered seven runs with only three going as earned.
With Collins on second--Pipkins, Haylee Whitesides, Jamison Brockenbrough, and Ava Wilson all walked in order, to score Collins and Pipkins, making it 9-8. Lemley had no control with the rain coming down. The tying run was issued a free 60-foot pass when Moore was hit by Lemley's delivery--ending Lemley's contest facing five batters and walking each.
Sophie Kleiman entered to keep the game even at nine a piece, but the rain did not let up, and neither did the slipperiness of the balls. Forcing Kleiman to surrender another walk, this one the go-ahead winning walk to Knowler, capping off an eight-run bottom of the sixth, which started with the Tigers down seven.
Brooke McCubbin, who relieved Basinger, stayed in during the seventh to complete the comeback and give herself the win.
Facing only four batters, the only Hokie to reach was a walk drawn from McMillan. That was likely a smart idea with her hitting her 30th home run of the season just a few innings prior. Yaeger flied out to end Tech's hopes of bringing hardware back from Boston to Blacksburg.
Selection Sunday is Sunday, May 11, to see where the Hokies get the draw for their regional matchup.
