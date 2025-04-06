Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Find Sweep against NC State Wolfpack in Run Rule Shutout
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (32-5, 11-1 ACC) keep the momentum rolling and pick up their thirteenth consecutive win with a 10-0 six-inning contest over the NC State Wolfpack (21-19, 4-11).
The Wolfpack would call the number of Wynne Gore to open Sunday's slate. Gore would pitch in all three series games, making relief appearances in the first two. Today, Gore would need to keep this Hokies offense at bay to avoid the sweep.
Back-to-back walks from Cori McMillan and Michelle Chatfield put Gore in a dreaded scenario early--- Hokies on the corners with no outs would look to be the start of an offensive attack from a powerful lineup.
Designated player Kylie Aldridge would reach first on a two-RBI error after Kendall Simmers would overthrow first baseman MaKayla Marbury from across the diamond.
A second error in the inning would score Aldridge, and by the time the Hokies would take their defensive alignment, they would have mustered up a 4-0 lead---Three of which were unearned from Gore.
The Wolfpack would retaliate with a methodical trip to the plate of their own. Working three full-counts in the first frame alone. The Hokies recorded their first out of the contest via a 2-4-5 caught stealing putout, when Tori Ensley tried to sneak 60 feet to third after a missed throw back to Sophie Kleiman in the circle.
Three walks would juice the bases for Marbury. With the walks out of her head and staying focused on the batter, Kleiman forces Marbury to get under a pitch, allowing McMillan enough time in right field to settle herself under the ball, retiring Marbury for the third out and finishing the almost 40-minute first inning.
In the bottom of the second, Teagan Thrunk would sneak a ball through the left side of the infield to record her first hit against the Hokies, where she spent her first two seasons playing.
Following the eight batter first inning from Tech, Gore would respond by pitching two perfect innings, doing all that she could to keep NC State in this contest. That would be until the fourth, when yet another fielding error would allow freshman Jordan Lynch to reach base safely.
Catcher Zoe Yaeger worked her second full count of the afternoon, and this time she was awarded a free base after ball four. Annika Rohs would successfully move both Lynch and Yaeger up a base with a SAC bunt.
Being in a scoring position was not needed for Trinity Martin, the junior who has appeared in 20 games for the Hokies this season, sent the first pitch high and deep to center, clearing the bases with a three-run homer. This home run would be the end of Gore's appearance in the series, tossing 7.2 innings over the set.
Kleiman was firing strong through four innings, bouncing back after her three-walk first frame. Lemley would enter the game to close out the game for Tech following a hit batter to start the fifth. Kleiman would throw 4 solid frames for the Hokies, allowing 4 hits.
Heading to the sixth inning, the Hokies holding onto their seven-run lead, would only need to net one run to put them in contention for the run rule victory.
Chatfield would step up to the plate with Rohs and McMillan aboard. In the same fashion as Martin, swinging on the first pitch, Chatfield would homer to dead center, giving Tech double-digit runs.
Chatfield has still been riding the momentum from her stellar road trip through Kentucky, where she went 7-15 with four home runs in four games against the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Chatfield was named D1 National Softball Player of the week for her performance that week.
Lemley would make quick work of the bottom of the sixth, only facing three batters and completing the sweep for the Hokies.
After winning the first contest by run rule, followed by a shutout. Tech would combine the two for a run-rule shutout victory in game three.
The Hokies currently have the second-longest active win streak in the nation, trailing only the Marist Red Foxes, sitting at a 19-game win streak.
A non-conference midweek matchup is on the slate next for the Hokies, taking on the Charlotte 49ers in Blacksburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
