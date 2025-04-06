Virginia Tech Softball: Emma Mazzarone Throws Complete Game Shutout
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (31-5, 10-1 ACC) successfully took the first two games from the NC State Wolfpack (21-18, 4-10) on the road in Raleigh with a stubborn 3-0 win.
Four Hokies would be assigned places in the diamond different than their normal defensive assignments. Tech head coach Pete D'Amour prides his defense on being a plug-and-play type of squad---Being able to move around his defensive positions freely, unconcerned.
The matchup in the circle today would pit two Sophomore arms against each other. The Wolfpack ace Carly Maxton would be matched against the two-way southpaw for the Hokies, Emma Mazzarone.
It took until the second time around the lineup for the Hokies to record the first hit of the contest. Tech had some life in the offense, reaching three times on their first cycle through the order---Including a leadoff walk to start the game from Cori McMillan, and both Michelle Chatfield and catcher Zoe Yaeger would reach after being struck by pitches.
Mazzarone was relentless through the first three innings, not allowing a single base runner and only throwing 16 pitches. Yes, 16 pitches through nine batters. A five-pitch opening frame, a seven-pitch second inning, and a four-pitch third inning were retiring NC State as quickly as possible.
A leadoff walk in the fourth inning for the Hokies signified a base runner in every inning except the third, yet somehow, Tech was still in search of its first hit of the game.
Designated Player Kylie Aldridge would line out sharply to bring up Bre Peck. After taking a first-pitch ball, Maxton's pitch would catch too much of the plate, and Peck was ready to capitalize, turning on the pitch and launching the ball over the left field wall. Not only opening the scoring in the contest, but recording the first hit and giving Tech the lead, 2-0.
Peck, a four-year program senior is closing in on the all-time home run record for the Hokies. The record stands at 50, set by Megan Evans two decades ago. That was career home run 49, netting her just one swing of the bat away from tying Evans.
Freshman infielder Jordan Lynch worked a four-pitch walk after the home run, calling for the end of Maxton's outing. Recording 3.1 innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on only one hit. The one and only pitching change of the contest would bring in yesterday's relief pitcher, junior Wynne Gore.
Mazzarone's perfect game bid would end with a leadoff walk in the fourth inning from Tori Ensley after she worked herself into a full count. Shifty base running from Ensley would net her on third after swiping the bag. With two outs, Mazzarone did not let Ensley on third knock her off focus, striking out Hannah Church to work out of the jam.
Back-to-back hits from McMillan and Chatfield have become common in this series---In the top of the fifth, they would do it again, putting McMillan in scoring position to tack on any insurance runs Tech could find.
Gore would force infielder Rachel Castine to ground out in what would look to be an inning ending double play. Hannah Goodwin fielded the ball at third and fired cleanly to second base, the throw from second would sneak away from MaKayla Marbury at first base and allowed McMillan to score from third.
Mazzarone would ride the no-hit scenario until the 20th batter for NC State, Taylor Ensley, sister of Tori Ensley, who spoiled the perfect game bid, would sneak a single through the infield, under the diving glove of Lynch at second.
75 pitches was the count worked for Mazzarone after six innings. She would enter the seventh in search of her second complete game of the season. A leadoff single from Church looked to spark some momentum for the Wolfpack---Eight pitches and two strikeouts later, Mazzarone completed her quest, completing the shutout for the Hokies.
Now undefeated in their last 12 contests, Tech will be hunting for its third ACC series sweep in a row, after taking all three games from the Louisville Cardinals and the ranked Stanford Cardinal. Game three will be tomorrow at 1 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
