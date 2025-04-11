Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for Hokies Hosting Notre Dame This Weekend
No.12 Virginia Tech Hokies (33-5, 11-1 ACC) will be matched up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-21-1, 6-9) and will be looking for their fifth straight conference win to start the season.
Tech has been on an insanely dominant stretch here of late, winning its last 14 contests, including a series sweep over ranked Stanford to end March. Since that series, the Hokies have either shut out their opponent or beaten their opponent by way of run rule.
The last loss for the Hokies was suffered in Blacksburg against the in-state foe, the Virginia Cavaliers. Tech was searching for the sweep against the Cavs, but they fell just short of doing so. Since then, the Hokies have picked up a no-hitter and six shutouts in their path to 14 straight victories.
Racking up 17 shutouts on the season, finding the first run for the Fighting Irish will be crucial. Tech loves to use the long ball to get ahead early and punish teams for not being able to catch up in the race to the seventh inning.
The Hokies lead the ACC in balls sent over the fence with 71. Including a five-home run contest in Blacksburg on Tuesday against the Charlotte 49ers.
"It's a big deal, I mean, anytime you can score a run with one swing of the bat it's a benefit for a program," Tech head coach Pete D'Amour said.
Three of those homes came from Bre Peck in her record-setting day. Not only tying the single-game runs scored and home runs hit record---Peck would also pass Megan Evans and Kelsey Bennett for their respective all-time home run and RBI records at Tech.
The Irish are in their first season with head coach Kris Ganeff at the helm. Do not let this fool you, however. Ganeff has as much experience on the softball diamond as anybody else.
Ganeff not only spent her collegiate years behind the plate in South Bend, graduating in 1999, but she has been a vital part of this coaching staff for over 23 seasons now.
After Notre Dame dropped its first three ACC series to open the year, the Irish have fired back, tackling ranked Virginia and Pitt in back-to-back conference slates to enter this contest.
The Irish will be eager to snap this 14-game win streak the Hokies have amassed, good enough for second in the entire nation. Tech is still trying to play its way into a top-10 ranking on the season, knocking on the door of the club as of late.
The Irish do hold the all-time lead in the series with a dominant 31-12 record against the Hokies, even with Tech being able to sweep Notre Dame last season here in Blacksburg. First pitch will be Friday at 6 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
