Virginia Tech Football: Three Players to Watch on Offense During the 2025 Spring Game
College football is back in Blacksburg.
The Hokies have their 2025 Spring Game this Saturday at 3 p.m. There's been a lot of change this offseason, with 17 athletes graduating and 16 leaving through the transfer portal. 19 new Hokies were brought in through the portal, alongside 12 freshmen enrollees.
This game is a perfect opportunity for young talent to shine through and for coaches to try new things out. The Hokies lost their top four receivers this year alongside their 1,000-yard rusher, Bhayshul Tuten. Head Coach Brent Pry has long emphasized a next man up mentality, and that sentiment remains in 2025.
Tons of new and old faces will be showcased this Saturday. Here are the players you should have circled on game day.
Ayden Greene
The new "Agent 0" in town has a big year in front of him.
Greene has flashed a lot with limited play. He broke out during the 2024 Military Bowl with a highlight jump ball grab that signaled what we'd see in his future. In the 2024 season, he saw an increase in usage. His hands were all over the place to start the year. He'd have a couple bad drops then make a big play.
The Duke's Mayo Bowl was the moment Greene had longed for. He lit the Golden Gophers up for 115 yards on six catches. It was a showing that didn't just prove his talent as a wide receiver, it flashed his potential as the lead receiver of this year's group. No matter if it's Drones or Pop throwing to him, expect a lot of looks early on for the junior.
Tyler Mason
This running back room is wide open with Tuten gone for the draft.
Mason is a speedy back out of North Carolina who fits the mold Elijah Brooks looks for in his backs. He finished at Mount Airy with 120 total touchdowns, the first ever from the school to do so. He led his school to two state championships and finished his senior year with a perfect 16-0 record. His senior year was topped off with 2,213 rushing yards on just 170 carries.
The three-star back saw just two games in 2024. He had three carries against UVA, but saw increased usage in the Mayo Bowl. 33 yards isn't groundbreaking but he looked explosive running through gaps. He'll likely be behind transfers Braydon Bennett and Marcellous Hawkins, as well as senior P.J. Prioleau. He got usage during his first spring game. With some experience under his wing, look for Mason to break some big plays out the backfield.
Cameron Seldon
Seldon was one of the Hokies most intruiging transfers.
Seldon was a former four-star prospect at Tennessee and had quite the recruiting profile. He was ranked as the top player in Virginia and the 70th overall prospect in 2023. In high school, he made plays at running back and receiver. His build is ideal for a runner and receiver. Seldon in the open field can be a nightmare for defenses. His background in track showcased his top speed, as he was a highlight waiting to happen at Northumberland.
His development at Tennessee was shaky. They committed to developing him as a running back, but he barely saw the field. He had a single touchdown in two years and was reduced to a gadget player. Virginia Tech's spring roster officially lists him as a receiver. As to how Seldon will be used, the sky is the limit. Expect some deep routes, screens, and jet sweep or reverse concepts to show how dynamic of a playmaker he could be for the Hokies.