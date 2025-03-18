Virginia Tech Softball: Preview For Wednesday's Double Header vs Longwood
The No. 16 Hokies return to Blacksburg after an impressive four game road trip and look to keep their momentum going against the Lancers in a double-header Wednesday.
The recent road trip started off with Emma Lemley throwing a dominant no-hitter against the Kentucky Wildcats before heading west to start their second ACC series of the year against the Louisville Cardinals.
This no-hitter along with a relief appearance against the Cardinals earned Emma Lemley the ACC Pitcher of the week nod.
Tech's head coach Pete D'Amour in his seventh season has once again gotten off to a strong start in ACC play. Winning their first two series with a 5-1 ACC record.
The pressure was unrelenting for the Cardinals, as from game one of the series the Hokies had the tone set. Winning by run rule in just five frames. The Hokies never once found themselves down in the series against the Cardinals.
Leading the charge offensively for the Hokies was Sophomore Michelle Chatfield. Four home runs, seven RBIs, and a 1.727 slugging percentage earned her ACC and National Player of the Week honors.
The last Hokie to to receive both honors in the same week was Rachel Castine, who also launched four home runs in her stellar week.
The Lancers enter this series looking to turn over a new stone for the season, losing their last five contests.
Led by fifth year coach Dr. Megan Brown, Brown offers extensive first-hand experience from her All-American career at Florida Southern.
The strong suit for the Lancers is lead off hitting. Leadoff hitter Sophia Knock bolsters a 1.049 OPS in 63 at bats this season. Getting that first out for the Hokies in each game will be pivotal in allowing them to set the tone as they did against the Cardinals.
This will be a very tough test for the Lancers. In their four games against ranked opponents, the Lancers were only able to find the scoreboard once. In an 11-5 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Being aggressive early will be the key for the Lancers. Working deep into counts and being aggressive offensively will be important for the Lancers if they want to have a chance to compete against the Hokies.
The Hokies key to success will be to continue to do what they have done all season. Home runs are vital for Tech's offense, and often when lightning strikes, lightning strikes twice. Back-to-back home runs are common from this Hokies offense. Alone in their most recent contest, going back-to-back twice.
The two squads faced last year in a double header at Lancer Field. Tech was able to snag both games from the Lancers last year and the Hokies will look to replicate that and keep their early season momentum going.
First pitch for game one on Wednesday will be at 4 p.m. at Tech Softball Park. Game two will start 30 min after the conclusion of game one. Coverage for both games is available on the ACC Network.
RELATED LINKS
Virginia Tech Football: CBS Sports Names Hokies Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Spring Practice
Virginia Tech Center Patrick Wessler Enters The Transfer Portal, Becoming The Third Hokie to Enter the Portal
Virginia Tech Guard Jaydon Young Becomes Second Hokie To Enter The Transfer Portal