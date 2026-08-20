Virginia Tech Softball To Play in 2027 Shriner's Clearwater Invitational

Virginia Tech softball will play in the 2027 Shriner's Clearwater Invitational from Feb. 18-21, 2027.

The field is SET. 👀🥎



11 teams. 6 conferences. One unforgettable weekend in Clearwater. ☀️🌊



Bringing some of the best in college softball to the Sunshine State. We’ll see you at the ballpark!#SunshineSoftball pic.twitter.com/Huhq5JfQzO — Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) August 20, 2026

The Hokies have participated in the event in two prior seasons: 2020 and 2023. Virginia Tech went 3-2 in its first appearance, beating then-No. 18 South Carolina (8-6), then-No. 14 Minnesota (2-1) and then-No. 21 Northwestern (6-5 in eight innings) while losing to then-No. 16 Oklahoma State (14-6 in six innings) and then-No. 19 Missouri (6-5).

In the 2023 rendition, Virginia Tech went 2-3, beating Nebraska (6-4) and South Florida (4-1) while losing to then-No. 5 Oklahoma State (10-9), then-No. 2 UCLA (8-4) and then-No. 10 Arizona (6-2). The Hokies are 5-5 all-time in the Clearwater Tournament.

The tournament will feature 11 teams: Clemson, East Carolina, Florida State, Liberty, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, Virginia Tech and Washington. Should Virginia Tech play Oklahoma State, it'll be looking to claim its first Clearwater victory against the Cowgirls.

Virginia Tech went 48-12 (18-6 ACC) last season, earning its most wins in a single season since 2008 (49-19) — the same year that the Hokies made the Women's College World Series. Virginia Tech peaked at No. 10 in the rankings, but it stumbled with a series loss to Georgia Tech and a five-run seventh-inning comeback that fell just short against Liberty in a 10-9 loss.

The Hokies did not finish as one of the top-16 teams, but they were deemed ineligible to host a regional regardless due to their graduation being the same weekend.

“[Virginia Tech’s ineligibility to host] did not come into our decision of the top 16 seeds,” said NCAA Division I Softball Committee chair Natalie Honnen.

Still, Virginia Tech claimed its seventh straight regional bid (disregarding the 2020 COVID season). Its season ended in regional play for the fourth straight season after a pair of losses to No. 16 LSU.

The Hokies will return six of their All-ACC nods from the 2026 season, including two First-Team All-ACC nods in right-handed pitcher Bree Carrico and third baseman Jordan Lynch. Left fielder Nora Abromavage, first baseman Michelle Chatfield, center fielder Addison Foster and left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone are also back. All six players now are eligible to return for the 2028 season due to the NCAA's new five-in-five age-based eligibility rules.

At the time of writing, the Clearwater Invitational is the only confirmed tournament for Virginia Tech for the 2027 season. The full schedule for the Hokies will be released in November.