Sitting at 7-5, Virginia Tech is set to open its ACC schedule this weekend against No. 5 Georgia Tech for a three game series in Atlanta. Virginia Tech will look to win its first ACC opener series since a sweep against Notre Dame in 2024. The Hokies are also looking for a conference opening win against a ranked opponent for the first time since a 2-1 series victory over No. 6 Miami in 2021.

Looking at the matchup

Sitting at 12-1, Georgia Tech leads the nation in batting average and on base percentage, while sitting second in slugging. They slash .410/.535/.679 with all nine of their typical starters hitting over .340, along with four hitting now lower than .438.

Their "weakness" is pitching, sitting at 44th in the country with a still stellar 3.75 ERA. On paper, Virginia Tech is brutally outmatched by it's rival Tech, just six hours south.

Fortunately for the Hokies, baseball isn't played on paper.

On Friday, Georgia Tech will throw the ace of its pitching staff, Tate Mckee. In three starts, McKee has thrown 13.1 innings to the tune of a 4.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks. He has a .265 batting average against, which is quite close to Virginia Tech's batting average.

The Hokies will trot out Brett Renfrow, who is coming off of his best start of the season against Texas A&M, throwing five innings with seven strikeouts and a pair of earned runs. On the year, Renfrow has a 4.50 ERA over 10 innings, tallying 16 strikeouts. This is the best offense he has — and will — face all season.

On Saturday, Georgia Tech will send out Tennessee transfer Dylan Loy, who is off to a pretty solid start this season.

Virginia Tech will throw Griffin Stieg, who is looking to rebound from a tough start against No. 4 Mississippi State. He threw two innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks. He has a 7.36 ERA with 11 strikeouts over as many innings.

There's no way to know who the Yellow Jackets will throw on Sunday, as they've thrown two different names, including one start that went just a third of an inning.

On Sunday, the Hokies will throw Ethan Grim, who is the Hokies best pitcher by the numbers. He throw two innings, allowing one run against Tennessee last Sunday. He has a 3.55 ERA over 12.2 innings, along with 17 strikeouts through the first three starts of his young career.

With their batting average, the Yellow Jackets clearly have an elite order. Their best hitter is Vahn Lackey, who is slashing .447/.574/.766 on the season with four homers and *checks notes, good lord* 20 RBI.

Ryan Zuckerman leads the team in long balls, with five on the year. He's hitting .438/.557/.917 with 12 of his 21 hits going for extra bases. Like Lackey, he also has 20 RBI, which ties for the team lead through 13 games.

They also have Drew Burress, who is off to a slow start given how the rest of the team is hitting. A projected first rounder, Burres is hitting .373/.522/.647 with a pair of big fly's, along with six doubles and a triple.

As I said at the start, the Hokies get demolished on paper, but the game is played on the field.