The MLB Manager Hot Seat Spectrum: Where Everyone Sits Heading Into 2026

Spring is in the air with the promise of better weather and longer days to signal the coming of a new baseball season. In 2026, a whopping nine new MLB managers are set to perch on the dugout stoop.

After such an offseason of upheaval, could that mean that skippers around the league will benefit from a year of stability? Our rankings certainly seem to reflect that, given that as many as 14 managers reside in the two safest sections of our annual preseason hot seat spectrum.

But it remains to be seen if this is a reflection of actual job security or merely an illusion, for baseball can be a cruel business. That's why, after SI MLB editor Will Laws did the same last year, I’ll still examine where each manager sits in a six-tier spectrum, ranging from happily married to lame ducks walking.

DIGITAL COVER: What’s the Boss? MLB Skippers Spill On How Their Job Has Changed

Happily Married

Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Roberts and the Dodgers are the epitome of a marriage built to last. The two parties saw each other's warts during the first four years of the partnership, which saw Los Angeles bow out twice in the World Series and once each in the division series and league championship series. But Roberts and the Dodgers came out better on the other side. Three World Series championships later—including two back-to-back—and Roberts now enjoys the kind of job security few in baseball can boast about. Under contract through 2029, Roberts is as safe as MLB managers get.

Pat Murphy, Brewers

Murphy, in just his second season at the helm, led the Brewers to a franchise-record 97 wins and a National League Championship Series appearance, the club's first since 2018. While the gap between the title-winning Dodgers and Brewers was much larger than their regular season records indicated—Milwaukee in fact won four more games than Los Angeles—the NLCS sweep doesn't diminish what Murphy has accomplished: back-to-back 90-plus win seasons, back-to-back NL Manager of the Year awards and a contract extension that will have him in the dugout through 2028, with an option for '29. Murphy doesn't benefit from the financial resources that other managers do, but there are few who get more juice out of the squeeze.

Stephen Vogt, Guardians

Just one season into their partnership—during which Vogt led the Guardians to their first American League Championship Series appearance in eight years—the Guardians liked what they saw in Vogt enough to give him a multi-year contract extension before his second season in 2025. The former catcher is one of just four managers to win consecutive Manager of the Year awards, joining Murphy, Bobby Cox, and Kevin Cash. With more talent en route from the Guardians' farm system, the Vogt era is only getting started.

Terry Francona, Reds

It didn't take long for Francona, a two-time World Series champion, to get the Reds moving in the right direction. In his first season in Cincinnati, Francona led the Reds back to the postseason for the first time in five years—and for just the second time since 2013. An underrated pitching staff and a burgeoning lineup led by budding star Elly De La Cruz gives Francona the pieces to guide Cincinnati back to the playoffs once again. His first-year success heightens the expectations heading into Year 2, but Francona has the security that comes with being under contract through 2027 with a club option for the following year.

Kevin Cash, Rays

Death, taxes and Kevin Cash being the Rays manager. These are the sure things in life. Cash, MLB's longest-tenured manager, has been Tampa Bay's skipper since 2015, a marrriage that has produced two AL East titles, two Manager of the Year awards and one pennant along with 896 wins. Cash is in the midst of the Rays' second retooling of his tenure and the front office seems content to build something once again alongside their longtime manager, who is under contract through 2030. After a flurry of trades in the summer and winter, it might not be long before Cash and the Rays are atop the AL East once again.

Matt Quatraro, Royals

The Royals took a step back from their incredible 30-win turnaround from 2024, missing the postseason thanks to a rash of injuries to the pitching staff and an underwhelming offense. But a healthy Cole Ragans and an offense headlined by Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen—and the Royals' reigned-in fences—could change the club's fortunes in ’26. As for Quatraro, the minor step back in ’25 did nothing to change the club's opinion of the fourth-year skipper, who in January earned a contract extension through '29, with a club option for '30. This could be the beginning of a beautiful run in Kansas City.

John Schneider earned a lot of goodwill after leading the Blue Jays to their first World Series appearance in 32 years. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

John Schneider, Blue Jays

Schneider was seemingly in the danger zone after an early playoff exit in Year 1 and missing the postseason entirely in Year 2. The Blue Jays skipper needed to have a big year in a big way—and boy, did he have it. Schneider led Toronto to its first division title since 2015 and first World Series appearance since 1993, where they were narrowly defeated by the Dodgers in seven games. The 46-year-old was rewarded with an extension earlier this week ahead of the new season.

MORE: Ranking All 30 MLB Managers Heading Into the 2026 Season

Seemingly Safe

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox

Cora rewarded the Red Sox for the three-year extension they gave him in 2024 by helping Boston to return to the postseason in ’25 after missing the playoffs the previous three years. After an offseason that saw the Red Sox revitalize their pitching staff behind ace Garrett Crochet—a previous weak point—the expectation is that Boston makes a deep October run. Cora has done it before and could do it again with a very talented and youthful core. Outside of a major collapse, Cora's job seems safe.

A.J. Hinch, Tigers

Tarik Skubal's pending free agency at the end of this season looms over the Tigers and creates an extra layer of pressure for Hinch to win in Detroit while he has the guaranteed ability to send perhaps the best pitcher on the planet to the mound every fifth day. The Tigers announced they’d extended Hinch following last season, so his job doesn't appear to be in any imminent danger, but advancing past the division series for the first time as Tigers skipper would go a long way.

Mark Kotsay, A's

In four years, Kotsay has overseen a steady improvement in the on-field product, all while tumult has seemingly surrounded the team for its unpopular move to Las Vegas. The A's, boasting a strong young core of players that includes 2025 AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and now MLB's No. 4 prospect Leo De Vries have improved in wins year-over-year since 2023. It would seem that A's brass, who increased player payroll in '26, is intent on giving Kotsay the time to further build something, though one never truly knows.

Dan Wilson, Mariners

It's difficult to envision a better season than Wilson had in his first full year as manager of the Mariners. Wilson led the Mariners to their first AL West title in 24 years, then took the club to the doorstep of its first-ever World Series, falling to the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS. Wilson came under fire for his decision to bring in setup man Eduard Bazardo to face George Springer rather than All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz, a decision that preceded Springer's go-ahead, three-run homer that eventually powered the Blue Jays to the World Series. Mariners brass had Wilson's back in the aftermath, but with heightened expectations in '26, a letdown could ramp up the heat on Seattle’s skipper.

Don Kelly, Pirates

After starting 12–26, the Pirates went 59–65 under Kelly the rest of the way, a showing that earned the team's longtime bench coach the vote of confidence in the form of a contract extension. Given its extended postseason drought, the Pirates were unusually patient with former manager Derek Shelton. While there's no guarantee Kelly will be afforded the same patience, he at least stands to benefit from a rare busy offseason in Pittsburgh, as well as young guns Bubba Chandler and Konnor Griffin.

Clayton McCullough, Marlins

McCullough oversaw a 17-win improvement in his first season in Miami, keeping the Marlins on the periphery of the NL wild card race in the second half of the season. Unfortunately, McCullough had to reckon with yet another quiet offseason by the Marlins, whose two biggest splashes were the acquisition of talented Cubs prospect Owen Caissie in the Edward Cabrera deal, and the signing of longtime Rays closer Pete Fairbanks. McCullough's job isn't in imminent danger entering Year 2, but it will be hard for him to keep improving year-over-year with ownership still so reluctant to spend.

Oliver Marmol, Cardinals

After Marmol led the Cardinals to 93 wins and a division title in his first year as skipper, things have gone downhill since for St. Louis. An aging roster underachieved, missing the postseason in each of the last three seasons while finishing under .500 in two of them. Chaim Bloom is now calling the shots in the front office to oversee the first true rebuild in St. Louis in decades. And Marmol, who would not have made this section otherwise, has job security in the form of a two-year contract extension announced earlier in March.

Warren Schaeffer, Rockies

The Rockies won just 17% of the games managed by Bud Black last year, who was fired in May after eight-plus seasons. Colorado then proceeded to win roughly 29% of the games managed by interim skipper Warren Schaeffer, who did enough to earn a multi-year deal from Rockies' brass. Fortunately for Schaeffer and company, there's nowhere to go but up after three straight 100-loss seasons. Plus, with Paul DePodesta (he of the Moneyball fame) running the show in the front office, there's optimism that Colorado's operations can improve top to bottom.

Honeymoon Phase

Craig Stammen, Padres

Unlike some other first-year managers, Stammen is entering a win-now situation and inheriting a roster that has missed the postseason, bowed out in the NLDS and then the wild-card round since making a run to the NLCS in 2022. The Padres clearly desired a fresh start and have emphasized their commitment to such a stance with a three-year contract for Stammen, who has never been a coach or manager at the big-league level. The Padres will be patient with Stammen, but just how patient remains to be seen, for each of the organization's last three managers lasted just two years.

Walt Weiss, Braves

Weiss wasn't exactly convincing in his first tenure as a manager, going 283–365 in four seasons with the Rockies from 2013–16. But the Braves are better ran and have considerably more talent, and Weiss has the familiarity of having been with the club as a bench coach since ’18. Before an injury-riddled debacle in ’25, Atlanta had made the postseason in seven straight seasons and won a World Series. The Braves have already been hit with some injuries in the rotation, but if they can retain better health from their position players, there's reason to believe the Weiss-Braves marriage could start out happily.

Skip Schumaker, Rangers

If you're doubting Schumaker's managerial chops, consider this: in 2023, he led the Marlins to just their seventh winning season and third postseason appearance since 2000. In Texas, he inherits a club that has taken two steps backward since its 2023 World Series triumph, missing out on the postseason in each of the last two seasons. The Rangers have long been patient with managers, a trend that seems poised to continue with Schumaker on a four-year deal.

Tony Vitello, Giants

Tony Vitello made history with his jump from the collegiate ranks to the majors. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Vitello is the first college coach to move directly to the position of MLB manager without prior major-league experience. But Vitello wasn't just any college coach. He led the Tennessee Volunteers to six NCAA regional appearances, three College World Series appearances and a national title. Amid a four-year postseason drought, it's clear the Giants wanted change. Unprecedented change. But at a time where college sports are more closely resembling the pros, Vitello might have less of a transition than some think.

Craig Albernaz, Orioles

MLB has a long history of former catchers enjoying success as managers. Could Albernaz, a former Triple A backstop, be the next? He was lauded for his ability to connect with players during stints in San Francisco and Cleveland, where he was the bench coach for Vogt. Albernaz's personality could mesh very well with a young, talented Orioles team hungry to prove that a dismal ’25 season was a fluke.

Blake Butera, Nationals

Butera will be the youngest manager in MLB since 1972. While it's unknown how long Butera's contract is, the Nationals are going to give him time to work with one of baseball's youngest teams. Butera's success as a minor league manager and experience as the Rays' senior director of player development makes him a particularly intriguing match for the rebuilding Nationals.

Critical Juncture Ahead

Craig Counsell, Cubs

Year 2 fared much better for Counsell and company, as the Cubs won 92 games and a wild-card round series over the Padres before losing to the Brewers in five games. After making a free agency splash with two-time World Series champ Alex Bregman and acquiring Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, the expectation is another step forward. Counsell has the security of being under contract through 2028. But he's the second-highest paid manager in MLB, and things could get uncomfortable if the Cubs don't make a deep postseason run.

Aaron Boone, Yankees

Boone and the Yankees took a step back in 2025, with a playoff exit in four games to the division rival Blue Jays. The front office believes last year's roster will be bolstered enough by the return of ace Gerrit Cole and a full season from youngster Cam Schlittler to win the club's first title since '09. Boone is under contract through ’27. But reading between the lines, another step back in team performance—barring injury—could potentially make him a scapegoat.

Rob Thomson, Phillies

The Phillies have steadily regressed since their 2022 World Series appearance. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phillies have made four straight trips to the postseason but have now bowed out in the division series in each of the last two seasons on Thomson's watch. The 62-year-old is under contract through 2027 and the players still seem to love him, but there's no doubt the clock is ticking for the Phillies' aging core and their manager.

Carlos Mendoza, Mets

Mendoza survived the Mets' stunning collapse to end last year, but much of the coaching staff that he had hired didn't, a clear message to the Mets' skipper, who has one year remaining on his contract with a club option for '27. It's World Series or bust for the Mets, who spent over $300 million to bring in new faces to a tense clubhouse and try to ensure such a collapse doesn't happen again.

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Derek Shelton, Twins

After a 70-win season and a summer fire sale at the deadline, the Twins are clearly rebuilding. But the decision to go with Shelton, the Twins' former bench coach, over an outside candidate reflects the front office's desire for some semblance of continuity after the dismissal of Rocco Baldelli following seven seasons as manager. Unfortunately, the man who hired him, Derek Falvey, mutually parted ways with the Twins in February. What that means for Shelton's long-term job security is unclear.

Will Venable, White Sox

Venable joined the White Sox as they were coming off the worst season in MLB history, and together they followed up with a not-as-bad 102-loss campaign. Chicago has some young talent and could take a step forward in '26, but it's hard to ignore the ominous fact that each of the last two White Sox managers lasted just two years.

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

It would have been wrong for the Diamondbacks to dismiss Lovullo after he nearly led the injury-riddled club to the last NL wild card spot. GM Mike Hazen praised the job Lovullo did and in September said he would be returning for his 10th year at the helm, though it’s also the last year remaining on his contract. Lovullo has Hazen's support but he may not have it at the end of the season if Arizona fails to make it to the postseason for a third straight year since their World Series run.

Kurt Suzuki, Angels

The Angels made some intriguing offseason moves but none that are likely to change their dim outlook for 2026. That means aside from aging, three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, first-year manager Kurt Suzuki doesn't have a whole lot to work with in terms of difference makers. Why isn't Suzuki in the honeymoon phase section with the rest of the first year managers, you ask? Unlike the other rookie managers, Suzuki was given just a one-year deal to manage a club that hasn't had a winning record since 2015.

Lame Ducks Walking

Joe Espada, Houston Astros

Espada survived the Astros' September collapse that resulted in the club missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. But both he and general manager Dana Brown are in the last years of their contracts, and neither is guaranteed anything beyond this year after the club didn't pursue extensions with either. Demanding Astros owner Jim Crane won't tolerate another season like the last one, and Houston’s aging core means it’s likely just a matter of time before Espada gets the boot, whether that’s this year or next.

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