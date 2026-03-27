Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The Cleveland Guardians took down the Seattle Mariners in each team's series opener on Thursday night, beating them by a final score of 6-4.
The two teams will face off in the second game of their four-game set on Friday night in Seattle. Tonight's game will feature a pitching matchup between Gavin Williams and George Kirby.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American League showdown.
Guardians vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-156)
- Mariners -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Guardians +150
- Mariners -180
Total
- OVER 7 (-105)
- UNDER 7 (-115)
Guardians vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (12-5, 3.06 ERA in 2025)
- Seattle: George Kirby, RHP (10-8, 4.21 ERA in 2025)
Guardians vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
- Guardians record: 1-0
- Mariners record: 0-1
Guardians vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Steven Kwan 2+ Hits (+290) via FanDuel
Steven Kwan is a fantastic contact hitter. He racked up a batting average of .292 in 2024 and .272 last year. Not only that, but he has had plenty of success against George Kirby throughout his career, racking up six hits in 15 at-bats against the Mariners' starter. He didn't get a hit last night, but I'm going to bet on him to more than make up for it tonight.
Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I'm going to fade the Mariners early in the season. I felt Seattle wasn't as good as its public perception and late-postseason run may have indicated last season. They were just 10th in OPS, and while their rotation was solid, George Kirby had an overall disappointing season, sporting a 4.21 ERA.
As a result, I think they're overvalued in the betting market early in 2026. Let's also give Gavin Williams some credit for a 3.06 ERA for the Guardians last season.
I'll back Cleveland to pull off another upset tonight.
Pick: Guardians +150 via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets