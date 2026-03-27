Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Cleveland Guardians took down the Seattle Mariners in each team's series opener on Thursday night, beating them by a final score of 6-4.

The two teams will face off in the second game of their four-game set on Friday night in Seattle. Tonight's game will feature a pitching matchup between Gavin Williams and George Kirby.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American League showdown.

Guardians vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-156)

Mariners -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Guardians +150

Mariners -180

Total

OVER 7 (-105)

UNDER 7 (-115)

Guardians vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (12-5, 3.06 ERA in 2025)

Seattle: George Kirby, RHP (10-8, 4.21 ERA in 2025)

Guardians vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Guardians record: 1-0

Mariners record: 0-1

Guardians vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Steven Kwan 2+ Hits (+290) via FanDuel

Steven Kwan is a fantastic contact hitter. He racked up a batting average of .292 in 2024 and .272 last year. Not only that, but he has had plenty of success against George Kirby throughout his career, racking up six hits in 15 at-bats against the Mariners' starter. He didn't get a hit last night, but I'm going to bet on him to more than make up for it tonight.

Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I'm going to fade the Mariners early in the season. I felt Seattle wasn't as good as its public perception and late-postseason run may have indicated last season. They were just 10th in OPS, and while their rotation was solid, George Kirby had an overall disappointing season, sporting a 4.21 ERA.

As a result, I think they're overvalued in the betting market early in 2026. Let's also give Gavin Williams some credit for a 3.06 ERA for the Guardians last season.

I'll back Cleveland to pull off another upset tonight.

Pick: Guardians +150 via FanDuel

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