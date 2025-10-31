Virginia Tech Women's Soccer Stays Scoreless Against Miami and Ties Season Finale
On Thursday, the Miami Hurricanes quite literally brought the rain with them, softening Thompson Field enough for a strong defensive battle that ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
As Miami (7-8-3, 1-7-2 ACC) kicked off with possession to start the contest, it was evident that the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-10-4, 0-8-2) wanted to find the back of the net early.
Aggression and strong defensive tactics meant that Tech controlled the ball for most of the first half, even forcing four corner kicks within the first eleven minutes of action.
The second of these four corners produced a wildly exciting five-second flurry of shots.
Freshman Hannah Pachan was set in the left corner, eyeing where to send her cross. Midfield freshman Syri Davis received the corner and she instantly fired at the goal, deflecting off the Hurricanes' defense.
Tech's leader in shots on goal, Anna Weir, corralled and shot next, this time off the body of keeper, Atlee Olofson, for her first save.
Defender Madi Boutot finished off the look with one final shot off the hip of the Miami defense. With that, an almost audible sigh of relief could be heard from both the Hurricanes fans and the sideline.
“Kind of the way our season has been,” said Tech head coach Charles “Chugger” Adair. “I think we played hard and we put a lot of effort in at the end, and we didn't get anything to show for it."
The pushes from both attacks dwindled, as both defensive fronts made stands to keep the game at a stalemate entering the half.
The Hurricanes in the 29th minute had an odd look at a goal as Lauren Hargrove, in the goal, picked up a yellow card in her final match.
As she was trying to chase down a roller, the slick grass didn’t allow Hargrove to stop her momentum, taking her and the ball out of the box, giving Miami a horizontal look at the net.
Just two shots for the Hurricanes in the first half, and the one shot that was on goal was saved by Hargrove in the bottom left of the cage.
“I’m very proud of my girls and my backline for putting in those 90 minutes to get us a shutout tonight,” said Hargrove. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
The second half for the Hokies created many different looks at the goal from a slew of attackers. Senior Ella Valente had the first look of the half in the 49th minute, sending her shot curling towards the bottom post, in and out of the hands of Olofson. Olofson jumped on the ball just before it rolled behind her into the net.
A shot from forward Taylor Lewin, in the 72nd minute, that just sailed over the cage, was the last shot that Tech saw for the next eleven minutes.
As it was the final contest of the season, and for many seniors, the last of their careers, the intensity ramped up once more in the diminishing minutes of the contest. Junior midfielder Samantha DeGuzman, who played in the latter half of both periods, was eager to find the go-ahead goal.
Forcing her way into the box, DeGuzman drew a penalty kick in the 85th minute. In the arc was Tech's leading goal scorer on the year, Natalie Mitchell.
All in attendance at Thompson Field fell silent as Mitchell approached her penalty. The rocket shot bounced off the top of the crossbar directly in front of her for the easy finish into the net. The refs ran in, however, with puffed lungs to blow the whistle and call the goal off, as Olofson never made contact with the ball, it was illegal for Mitchell to make the next contact.
"I'm disappointed with the way the penalty call went, as it's not a reviewable play," said Adair. "Disappointed with that because that changes the whole game, right?"
The Hokies finish their forgettable season winless in conference play, an outlier season for Tech, as they were ranked No. 20 after a 3-0-0 start to the season. As a rigorous conference schedule ended this season, facing five ranked opponents within the last nine matches, the Hokies will look to get back in stride after their worst season since 1995.