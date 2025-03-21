Virginia Tech Wrestling Live Updates: 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Results
In day two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, eight Hokies are still en route to a great tournament.
Four Hokies are looking for championship pushes, including 125-pound Eddie Ventresca, 133-pound Connor McGonagle, 149-pound former national champion Caleb Henson, and 174-pound Lennox Wolak.
Four more Hokie wrestlers are in the consoloation brackets. Rafael Hipolito Jr., Andy Smith, Jimmy Mullen and Mac Church.
Below is live updates as each Hokie moves on through the day
1. No. 3 Eddie Ventresca comes back from down 1-0 to win 4-1 on sudden victory. Ventresca is headed into the semifinals, after win against WVU Jett Strickenberger.
2. No.6 Connor McGonagle is up against redshirt Freshman Zan Fugitt in the 133-pound class quarterfinals
3. An update from Virginia Tech Athletics "Connor McGonagle countered, drops his quarterfinal bout. He'll wrestle again this morning and look to battle his way to a podium finish."
4.
