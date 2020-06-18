AllHokies
2021 3-Star Virginia DB Shawn Asbury II Discusses Virginia Tech Offer

Mike McDaniel

After landing 2021 3-star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock on Wednesday, it's clear that Virginia Tech's coaching staff is pushing hard to ride the momentum of his commitment on both sides of the football.

Could North Stafford High School's Shawn Asbury II be next to pledge Virginia Tech?

Asbury II, a 5'10", 170 lbs. 3-star defensive back from Stafford, Virginia received a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech on Wednesday, one that he was extremely excited to receive.

"Living in Virginia my whole life, I definitely grew up a VT fan," Asbury II told AllHokies.com.

"This offer really means a lot to me because it shows that my home state team really believes in me."

Asbury II had his projected college position changed on 247 Sports from safety to cornerback, and he earned a ratings bump as a result. Asbury is the 37th-ranked prospect in the state per 247's in-house ratings, and is the 52nd-rated prospect per 247's composite rankings.

Virginia Tech has made it clear that they value Asbury II's versatility.

"The relationship with Coach Hamilton and the rest of the staff has been really great. We talked a lot about how I fit into their scheme and what they want to do defensively," Asbury II said.

"They think I can be versatile and play a couple of different spots on the back end of the defense. We haven't talked too much about me playing cornerback, but if that's what they need me to do, I'll do it."

Asbury II began his high school career at North Stafford as a cornerback, but has played safety more recently.

"When I first started playing at North Stafford, I was lining up on defense mostly as a cornerback, but that slowly evolved into me playing safety, which is where I play the most now," Asbury II said.

Asbury II holds offers from Kansas, Navy, Army, and Pittsburgh, among others. While he is high on the offer from Virginia Tech, he told us he's in no rush to make a decision.

"I don't have a set timeline on a decision as of now. I want to take my time and make sure I make the best decision for me."

It's clear that Virginia Tech hopes the best decision for Asbury II is to stay in-state and come play college football in Blacksburg.

