2025 Athlete Chaz Coleman Receives Offer From Virginia Tech
Chaz Coleman, a three-star athlete out of Ohio has been picking up a lot of steam on the recruiting trail. Since August 21st he's picked up nine offers--eight of which are from Power Four schools.
For a while, earlier in the season, Coleman had only one FBS-level offer from Akron. The only other schools that offered Chaz were Hampton and Youngstown State.
The reason for that large of a jump was most definitely his start to the season. Coleman was unranked on all of the major recruiting platforms, but caught some waves during the off-season because of his freak athleticism.
When the season started though, it remained evident that Coleman had a next-level style of play, he's already forced plenty of turnovers on defense, whether it be a strip-sack fumble, a forced fumble, or an interception--he has it all. He's very patient on both offense and defense, and looks like the best player on the field at all times without even considering his 6-foot-5 stature or his very high vertical, he's just a game-changer.
The aforementioned vertical has a likely origin too, as Coleman is one of the top basketball recruits in North-Central Ohio. In his junior season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.4 steals, per MaxPreps.
He would be a great addition to a Power Four team, especially when considering how quickly he's shot up through the rankings. Last offseason, he was a zero-star recruit, but now 247Sports and Rivals have both ranked him as a three-star, with the former ranking him as the 31st best player in Ohio.
On3 Sports had something to say about Coleman's debut as well, ranking him as a four-star athlete, the 211th best player in the 2025 class, the 5th best athlete in the 2025 class, and the 10th best Ohioan in the class of 2025.
It's easy to say Coleman can pick up more offers from Power Four programs. He's received offers from Illinois, Penn State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Purdue, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech; and visited West Virginia, Ohio State, and Cincinnati.
Coleman is one of those heart-warming stories about an unranked player showing out in his senior year and grabbing attention from college scouts all across the country, this offer from Virginia Tech will not be his last, but Coach Pry will certainly hope that they can land Coleman to the program.