2025 ESPN 100 Four-Star Forward Brady Koehler Lists Virginia Tech in His Top 5 Schools
Brady Koehler, a consensus four-star recruit out of Indianapolis shrunk his list down to five schools on Thursday. Koehler is the 65th-best player nationally in his class according to 247Sports, and is ranked on ESPN's ESPN100 list.
Here's a scouting report on Koehler, courtesy of Jamie Shaw from On3 Sports:
"Brady Koehler has great length with a thin but projectable frame. Where he makes the most noise is on the defensive end. He is an instinctive weak side shot blocker, using some twitchy athleticism and timing. He is also aggressive in the passing lanes and is comfortable toggling between both forward positions on defense. Offensively, he shows flashes. He has some pick-and-pop touch out to three and plays above the rim in transition. Koehler needs to continue adding weight to continue holding up on the block. Would like to see him adding to his offensive arsenal and continuing to become a more consistent shooter. The upside with Koehler’s game is clear and he has some useful, translatable tools to continue building upon. Defensively, there are some unique qualities in place."
According to RIvals, Koehler currently holds offers from these schools: Appalachian State, Butler, DePaul, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Indiana State, Iowa, Miami (OH), Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Southern Indiana, Stanford, Toledo, Valparaiso, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Koehler recently narrowed his list down to 5 schools, all of which he will visit in the months of August and September. The teams that made the cut were Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech will be the last campus that Koehler visits, he will visit Northwestern the weekend of August 1st, Iowa the weekend of August 29th, Notre Dame the weekend of September 6th, Wake Forest the weekend of September 13th, and will finish off at Virginia Tech on the weekend of September 27th.
If he lands at Virginia Tech, Koehler would add to a 2025 recruiting class which already has two signees: four-star Christian Gurdak and three-star Sincere Jones. Koehler could offer some length at Virginia Tech, becoming a very versatile two-way player for the Hokies basketball program.