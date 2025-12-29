Alongside New Faces, Billy Horschel Wins TGL Opener With Another Memorable Putt
Billy Horschel had been here before.
In the TGL championship match earlier this year, the 39-year-old had the inaugural season’s signature moment: burying an 18-foot birdie putt that propelled Atlanta Drive GC to a title over New York GC.
Fast forward to Sunday, the tech-infused golf league was playing for the first time since then, and Horschel had a chance to seal the win in a championship rematch with a 37-footer for eagle.
Horschel delivered—again. And after Xander Schauffele missed his attempt to match, Atlanta topped NYGC, 5-4.
“I’ve hit a couple putts tonight that I thought were in, came up just short. I just said, ‘make sure I hit it hard enough,’” said Horschel, whose putt was the second-longest in TGL history. “[Teammate Chris Gotterup] and I looked at the putt. We both agreed with the way we thought it was breaking. About five feet out, it looked really good. I just hoped that it had enough speed to get there, and it went in.
“Obviously, very reminiscent to last season, that big putt we made to win the match.”
Even New York had to tip its cap.
“Once I saw Billy’s ball tracking, he almost made a 50-footer earlier, like a few holes before on the par-3,” Schauffele said. “The guy is really good at this stuff. Kudos to him. That was a hell of a putt.”
This wasn’t the same Atlanta lineup that took down NYGC last season, though. A series of injuries caused the team to find some last-minute, temporary replacements.
Justin Thomas is recovering from back surgery, Patrick Cantlay was sidelined due to an unspecified injury and Lucas Glover has been dealing with shoulder issues. Therefore, Gotterup got a call to fill in on Christmas Day. However, he had an inkling that this would happen with all of Atlanta’s injuries, and he hit balls at the Sofi Center a few weeks ago in preparation. Still, a lineup is comprised of three, so Corey Conners filled in, too.
For Conners, it was a new and exciting experience.
“For me, the first time walking out there, the atmosphere, the noise, the people cheering was a unique feeling in this setting,” he said. “Really cool and just electric.”
In its second season, TGL rolled out a few changes. First was a new GreenZone, expanding the putting surface and bunkers, while adding more pin locations and undulations. There was also improved screen graphics and new holes, most notably “The Stinger,” which requires players to keep their tee shots under a rock outcropping just 50 feet off the ground.
Despite claiming a few victims, the new designs were well received.
“We’ve all hit it [the Stinger rock],” Schauffele said. “... We all had good fun. Last night, Billy and I were in here, Billy hit driver off the deck and we were both under it easily, so we were both a little surprised when both our shots smoked the rock.”
Even though the gaffes were laughed off, the players involved want to win. And with Horschel picking up where he left off, the league as a whole will benefit tremendously.