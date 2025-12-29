Brock Purdy is a Problem on the Football Field and the Dance Floor
Brock Purdy and the 49ers looked like they could be a problem for the rest of the NFC after their latest win. Purdy threw for 303 yards and three touchdown passes to go along with two more rushing touchdowns in San Francisco's Sunday Night Football victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 17.
After almost every score Purdy danced. Despite the fact that his team punted for the first time since November, Purdy spent most of the game rejoicing as drive after drive ended with points for the 49ers. There are more good pictures of Purdy dancing against the Bears than most people have from their own wedding.
Purdy danced so much that D'Andre Swift scored to tie the game in the fourth quarter, he started to Dougie before waving his hand to mock Purdy's moves.
Purdy then led a game-winning drive a few minutes later. After the game he was asked about his moves during interviews on the SNF postgame and then on SportsCenter. Asked by Melissa Stark about his celebrations he said that he does it to help his teammates to "feed off the energy."
Scott Van Pelt then asked if he'd "take crap" from his teammates if he didn't dance. Purdy seemed to confirm that and pointed out that he might need to learn some new moves.
"Every time I score a touchdown I'm either looking at the crowd or my teammates like everybody's expecting me to do it now so I might have to start studying some other kind of dance moves and learn something else, but it's been fun."
Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 14, Purdy has accounted for 13 touchdowns in three weeks and the 49ers are 3-0 while averaging 42 points a game. At this pace dance classes may be necessary.