2025 Four-Star Wide Receiver Matthew Outten Flips From Virginia Tech to Penn State.
One of Virginia Tech's big wide receiver additions in the 2025 recruiting class has de-committed. Four-star wide receiver Matthew Outten has now committed to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions, following a 34-12 win against West Virginia.
After landing a commitment from Outten, Penn State now has the 14th best recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. Matthew is a very big physical talent at wide receiver, who will now be the second ranked player in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 139 player in the country, the No. 5 athlete in the country and the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia. He adds to a receiver class which includes three-star Lyrick Samuel from New York, and three-star Koby Howard from Florida.
Outten was the highest ranked commitment in the 2025 for the Hokies when he committed, and this is a big loss for Brent Pry's staff. Virginia Tech still has a solid list of commitments in the 2025 class, like four-star Micah Matthews, four-star Shamarius Peterkin, and four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. The loss of Outten is huge though, as the Hokies fell from the 38th best class in the country to only the 48th best.
Renowned recruiter Fontel Mines and head coach Brent Pry still have time to recoup these losses, but they will have to act quickly as most of Virginia Tech's big targets are now off the board.
Here are some stats and info on Outten courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events.State qualifier in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as a sophomore.Top marks include 6.49 in the 55, 10.91 in the 100, 22.45 in the 200, 43-4 in the TJ and 5-6 in the HJ.
2023: Three-phase playmaker as a junior for Norcom getting snaps at WR and DB while doubling as team’s primary return man. In 6 games, caught 22 passes for 480 yards and 6 TD per MaxPreps. Added 22 tackles on defense along with a PRTD and a blocked punt."