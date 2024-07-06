2025 Virginia Tech Target Major Preston Reveals College Commitment Decision
Virginia Tech was a finalist for 2025 cornerback target Major Preston, but they missed out on him today. Preston comitted to Ole Miss this evening, deciding to go play for Lane Kiffin in the SEC. Preston had received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land at Ole Miss earlier this week and he made it official today by committing to the Rebels.
Preston is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 623 player in the country, No. 56 cornerback, and No. 87 player in the state of Florida. He holds offers from Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida, Colorado, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others.
Here is some more stats and info on Preston courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Multi-sport athlete that ran track and played basketball while at Hopewell (Va.) as a freshman.Posted a 19.23 in the 110h, a 59.90 in the 400 and a 19-10.5 effort in the LJ.
2023: Worked at both CB and SAF for IMG Academy, which played a national schedule. Totaled 6 tackles against Lipscomb Academy, 5 tackles against Ben Davis, 5 tackles against Glenville and 2 tackles against St. Joseph’s Prep.2022: Spent sophomore season in Virginia. Two-way player for Hopewell. Racked up 17 tackles, 5 INT and 4 PBU on defense per MaxPreps while adding 29 catches for 449 yards and a TD on offense. Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro honorable mention on defense."
Last week, Virginia Tech got their biggest commitment of the summer when they landed four-star athlete Matthew Outen.
Outten is now the highest-rated commit for Virginia Tech in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, ranking as the No. 139 player in the country, the No. 5 athlete in the country and the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia.
Here are some stats and info on Outten courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events.State qualifier in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as a sophomore.Top marks include 6.49 in the 55, 10.91 in the 100, 22.45 in the 200, 43-4 in the TJ and 5-6 in the HJ.
2023: Three-phase playmaker as a junior for Norcom getting snaps at WR and DB while doubling as team’s primary return man. In 6 games, caught 22 passes for 480 yards and 6 TD per MaxPreps. Added 22 tackles on defense along with a PRTD and a blocked punt."