Elite 2027 QB Recruit Peter Bourque Announces Commitment Date; Can Virginia Tech Beat out Georgia?

Virginia Tech is one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail right now and they are only getting started. After pulling off a big flip of four-star wide receiver Demarcus Brown from UVA, Virginia Tech is hoping to close and land its quarterback for the 2027 class.

Since decommitting from Michigan, 2027 QB Peter Bourque has been a top target for Virginia Tech, and the Hokies appear to be right in the thick of this recruitment. Virginia Tech is working to battle Georgia and Penn State for the 2027 signal caller, and today, Bourque announced his commitment date, which is going to be May 14th.

Just heard from Top100 quarterback Peter Bourque, who let me know that he has set a commitment date.



He will announce his decision on Thursday, May 14.



Where will he end up? https://t.co/MKSboxt78M@247Sports . @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/2zP7m27UbK — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 7, 2026

Can VT close the deal?

For Virginia Tech to show that they are a serious recruiting power under James Franklin, they could really use a win here.

According to 247Sports, Bourque is the No. 80 overall player in the country, the No. 7 quarterback in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts. The 6'4 220 LBS quarterback plays his high school football at Tabor Academy in Marion, MA, and he would be the third blue chip recruit in the Hokies class, not to mention the top-ranked player in the class for Virginia Tech.

One of the reasons that Virginia Tech hired Franklin was for his ability to recruit at a high level and build NFL talent on rosters. When he was hired, Virginia Tech's 2026 class ranked No. 124 overall at 247Sports and ended up at No. 23. Right now, Virginia Tech has a top 25 class and appears to be trending up under Franklin. For this program to get back to consistently competing for ACC Championships, the talent needs to be raised and landing Bourque would help that.

Right now, Virginia Tech's quarterback room consists of Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer (the likely 2026 starter), UNC transfer Bryce Baker, and true freshman quarterback Troy Huhn, who also had an impressive spring.

Here is a scouting report on Bourque courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

-Mature and polished signal-caller that can work all three levels with his accuracy, timing and IQ.-One of the oldest prospects in the class, but brings a higher floor to the equation.-Stands tall at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.-Showcases the ability to scan the field and work through passing concepts while coordinating a pro-style attack that will put him under center.-Frequently matches the eyes and the feet.-Creates easy velocity with a circular release.-Feels pressure early and will climb into throwing windows.-Tested better than expected and will finish runs while showcasing his lacrosse background.-Will be leveling up in competition, but impressed at the Navy All-American Bowl as an underclassman and has what it takes to become a trusted facilitator for a College Football Playoff hopeful."