Why Landing Four-Star QB Peter Bourque Would Be Game-Changing for James Franklin and Virginia Tech

Tomorrow could be a landmark day for Virginia Tech Football and the sign that a new age is dawning in Blacksburg.

2027 four-star quarterback Peter Bourque is going to announce his college commitment tomorrow, and the final three schools are Virginia Tech, Georgia, and Penn State. It felt like a Virginia Tech-Georgia battle in the last few weeks, but after Tabor's high school showcase on Tuesday, it appeared that Penn State had gotten back in the race for the talented signal caller. However. 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn has put in a crystal ball prediction (which are not always right) for the Nittany Lions to land three-star quarterback William Wood

Does that mean this is once again turning into a Bulldogs-Hokies battle for one of the top uncommitted players in the country? It appears so.

So why would this commitment mean so much for Virginia Tech and James Franklin?

According to 247Sports, Bourque is the No. 80 overall player in the country, the No. 7 quarterback in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts. If he were to commit to the Hokies, he would be the 12th highest-rated player to ever commit to Virginia Tech in the modern recruiting era and the 5th highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to the Hokies, behind Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Vick, Logan Thomas, and Bryan Randall.

But it is not just about the kind of player that he is or where he is rated, this is also about who the Hokies are beating out.

Ever since Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia, the Bulldogs have been one of, if not the top, recruiting program in the country, especially since Nick Saban retired at Alabama. While other programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Miami have gained ground on the Bulldogs, Georgia is still an elite recruiting program that lands most of the prospects that it pushes for.

Franklin was known as a strong recruiter during his time at Penn State and that was one of the appeals of hiring him and trying to let him resurrect the program in Blacksburg. When he was hired last November, Virginia Tech's recruiting class ranked outside of the top 100. One month later at the early signing period, Virginia Tech had the No. 23 overall class. In just a short amount of time, Franklin was able to level up the high school recruiting at Virginia Tech and now has his sights set on challenging Miami for the top recruiting class in the ACC. Virginia Tech's class ranks 17th right now heading into tomorrow's commitment and if they land Bourque, they will be closing in on the top 10.

If Franklin and his staff pull this off and land Bourque's commitment, it will signal Virginia Tech's return to the national recruiting scene and show that this is a program capable of beating out top SEC teams in recruiting battles. That is what's going to be required if Virginia Tech is going to level up and begin contending for ACC Championships and berths in the college football playoff.

Let's see if Franklin and the Hokies can get their first massive recruiting win of this new era of Virginia Tech Football.