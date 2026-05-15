Virginia Tech is in Position to Challenge for the ACC's Top Recruiting Class

James Franklin hasn't wasted any time proving why Virginia Tech paid to bring him to Blacksburg.

On Thursday, the Hokies landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Peter Bourque — the program's biggest recruiting win since 2019 — beating out Georgia and Penn State for the No. 7 signal caller in the 2027 class.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 220 QB chose the Hokies over Georgia



He was the highest-ranked uncommitted QB in the 2027 Class



“GO HOKIES!”https://t.co/okqjBOTMO4 pic.twitter.com/3Aq8kuAPfd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Being able to out-recruit an SEC powerhouse like Georgia for a blue-chip prosepct is a big deal for this program, and it shouldn't be overlooked.

With Bourque's commitment, Virginia Tech's class now carries a recruiting score of 186.45, good for 13th in the country, and the Hokies are nearing both a top-ten class nationally and the No. 1 spot in the ACC.

It's a moment that would have been almost unimaginable just six months ago.

When Franklin was hired in November 2025, Virginia Tech's 2026 class sat at No. 124 in the country. Within weeks, without a full staff, he had pushed it into the top 25 and into top ACC contention.

That was just a preview. Now, with a full cycle to work and a fully assembled staff, Franklin is showing what he can really do.

The gap between Virginia Tech and a top-ten class has shrunk significantly, and the Hokies are nearing themself to Miami at the top of the conference.

Bourque is the crown jewel of the class so far. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller out of Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, is the top-ranked player in his state and ranked as the 80th best recruit nationally, according to 247Sports. The quarterback decommitted from Michigan in February and listed Georgia, Penn State and Virginia Tech as his finalists, before committing to the Hokies earlier today.

If Bourque signs on the dotted line, he'll be the highest-rated prospect to sign to Virginia Tech since four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester in the 2019 cycle.

Bourque didn't arrive in a vacuum. The Hokies have been on one of the ACC's hottest recruiting runs in recent weeks, adding talent across the roster. The class already features four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, a flip of wide receiver Demarcus Brown from rival Virginia and committments from defensive backs Chase Johnson and Elijah Butler, who beat out multiple SEC programs to land in Blacksburg.

The challenge now is holding it together. A class sitting in the top 15 nationally is going to garner attention from programs that will look to flip committed prospects. Franklin has to keep his guys locked in while continuing to pursue the remaining targets on the board. Both things have to happen simultaneously, and neither is easy at this level.

As for catching Miami outright, that remains the hardest part of this equation. Mario Cristobal is still recruiting at an elite level and the Hurricanes are still expected to land their share of blue-chip talent even in a smaller class. Virginia Tech losing out on a four-star Ezekiel Ayangbile to Miami last week was a reminder that the gap, while narrowing, has not fully closed.

Still, the direction of the program is hard to argue with. Franklin was brought to Blacksburg to make the Hokies relevant on the national recruiting stage again, and he is doing exactly that. Landing a prospect like Bourque over Georgia is nothing that happens at Virginia Tech by accident. It happens becasue the staff is building something real, and recruits are starting to see it.