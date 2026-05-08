Four Star CB Chase Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Four-star cornerback Chase Johnson of Emanuel County Institute in Twin City, Ga. committed to Virginia Tech, he told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, choosing the Hokies over Florida State, Georgia and Louisville. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound prospect is one of the more sought-after defensive backs in the 2027 class, carrying 30-plus offers heading into his decision.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chase Johnson has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 160 CB from Stillmore, GA chose the Hokies over Florida State, Georgia, and Louisvillehttps://t.co/yCNGP9IHl0 pic.twitter.com/ZFDL2lK9PV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2026

Johnson, who is from Stillmore, Ga., checks in at No. 366 nationally, No. 37 at cornerback and No. 41 in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite. That's a significant get for Franklin and cornerbacks coach Nick Perry, who arrived in Blacksburg this past offseason after coaching the secondary at Arkansas in 2025 and spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Virginia Tech had to go through the southeast to get this one done. Johnson's previous top groups included Power Four programs such as Florida, Auburn and Miami before he settled on a final group that included perennial SEC contender Georgia, ACC power Florida State and Louisville. The fact that the Hokies landed a Georgia product over the in-state Bulldogs signals something real about the recruiting infrastructure Franklin and Perry are building at the cornerback position.

Perry's background makes him a credible voice in that part of the country. He played at Alabama and later returned to Tuscaloosa to begin his coaching career, where he was part of two national championship staffs before moving on to the NFL. That combination of pedigree and professional experience gives him a pitch that can compete with SEC staffs on their own turf, and Johnson's commitment is the clearest sign yet that it's working.

Johnson is more than a one-dimensional prospect. At Emanuel County Institute, he lines up at running back in addition to playing cornerback, giving him the kind of two-way athleticism that translates well at the next level. His footwork, hip fluidity and ball skills have drawn attention from programs across the country since he emerged as a recruit, and his offer list reflects it.

Virginia Tech's 2027 cycle is still in its early stages. The Hokies landed their first commit of the class in March when three-star defensive lineman Alexander Taylor chose Blacksburg. Johnson represents a significant step up in profile, a four-star prospect who brings legitimate Power Four competition in his recruitment and gives Franklin's class an early blue-chip anchor in the secondary.

Franklin built a reputation for national recruiting during his 12 seasons at Penn State. Landing a Georgia prospect who held offers from SEC programs suggests that reputation is transferring to Blacksburg, and that the Hokies can compete on a national stage for top defensive back talent. If this is the trajectory of Virginia Tech's 2027 class in May, Hokie Nation has plenty of reason to pay attention to what comes next.