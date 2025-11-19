Four-Star QB and Former Penn State Commit Projected To Land At Virginia Tech
On Monday evening, multiple insiders at 247 Sports along with Rivals have projected California QB Troy Huhn to commit to Virginia Tech.
Huhn originally committed to Penn State back in June of 2024 and stayed committed for over a year and a half. He decommitted from the Nittany Lions shortly following the dismissal of former head coach and current Virginia Tech head coach, James Franklin.
According to 247 sports, the product of San Marcos, California is a 4 star (91) that is ranked 228 in the class and the 15th quarterback in the country. He stands at 6'5 and weighs 215 pounds.
When you move over to the composite, the numbers go down a little bit. He is still a four star with a .9110 composite rating, but he is 261 in the country and ranked at the 19th quarterback in the 2026 graduating class.
He has offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas - man this is a really impressive list - Texas A&M, Indiana, and many more. He has visted Penn State and Ohio State, both unofficially.
Looking at his numbers - according to Maxpreps, Huhn completed 71.4% of his passes this year with an average of 10.6 yards per attempt. He threw for 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions across six games.
Huhn is also a threat on the ground, rushing for 217 yards on 6.4 yards per carry on the season. He has five touhdowns on the year. His team lost in the state tournament and finished the season 9-2.
Huhn was one of 17 total Penn State players to decommit after Franklin was let go. Huhn isn't the first, and he won't be the last name to get rumored to Virginia Tech. He would be a big-time, staple get for James Franklin at the start of his tenure, and he would bring more with him.
Multiple Penn State commits setting up visits
The Nittany Lions saw a large number of de-commitments after Franklin was fired, but there are still some that are committed to the program. Four-star athlete Pierce Petersohn and three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka both were offered by Franklin today and could be guys to watch down the stretch for the Hokies.
Petersohn (Dodge Center, MN) is ranked as the No. 318 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 22 athlete in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Minnesota.
Eziuka (Novi, MI) is ranked as the No. 726 player in the country, the No. 56 IOL, and the No. 15 player in the state of Michigan.
Franklin was hired in part because of his high level ability to recruit, and he has a chance to really close well down the stretch.