Four-Star Virginia Tech Target Elijah Littlejohn Makes College Commitment Decision
Virginia Tech was hoping to make a big splash with the addition of four-star edge Elijah Littlejohn, but the Hokies swung and missed. Littlejohn made his commitment decision tonight and announced on social media that he was going to be committing to Penn State over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and NC State.
Littlejohn plays his high school football at West Mecklenburg High School (NC) and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 378 player in the country, No. 36 edge, and the No. 19 player in the state of North Carolina. It was a swing and a miss for Brent Pry and his staff, but they did get two commitments over the weekend from a pair of intriguing defensive lineman.
After narrowing his options to the likes of Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, Kamdon Gillespie announced his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Our own Kaden Reinhard broke down the commitment of Gillespie:
"The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Gillespie is sure to be a menace for opposing offensive lines. Tech thrives off its defensive prowess--headlined by defensive-minded coach Brent Pry at the helm. Who just last season had two defensive linemen get drafted, Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles. Sure to be big shoes to fill for the incoming class of 2026.
Gillespie follows suit a day after fellow defensive lineman Kamren Johnson announced his commitment to Tech. Johnson and Gillespie join a recruitment class of three other players, whom the Hokies recruited two months before this string of commitments.
Joshua Pittman is the other defensive commit the Hokies have so far. Pittman stands 6-3 just as Gillespie--yet Pittman stands back and beats backs to the edge effortlessly. Proving his versatility as a run-stopping backer to pair with a strong defensive front for Tech.
Our own Brett Holmes scouted new commit Kamren Johnson.
"Quick off the line of scrimmage, can hold his own in 1 on 1 pass rushes, and sets the edge well. Sack hungry and finds a way to salvage broken plays from time to time."
Johnson chose Virginia Tech over a number of other schools, including Power Four squads Duke, the University of Virginia, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh.
Johnson is another prestigious in-state recruit hailing from Green Run High School, a place where Virginia Tech has thrived in the past as the Hokies have mounted three Green Run products on the squad heading into next season"